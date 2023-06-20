Submit Release
Hopkinton Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

HOPKINTON, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso, and Hopkinton Town Council President Michael Geary signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"I want to thank our partners in Hopkinton for making the shift in how we see learning and embracing the Learn365RI strategy," said Governor McKee. "This approach will help all students reach their potential, which is something we all want to see happen."

"Hopkinton will do its part to help Governor McKee in his efforts to build a statewide system of out-of-school educational programs. The Learn365RI initiative will provide a much-needed educational catapult for the students in Rhode Island, and we are proud to be a part of the program. The Town Council has made it clear that investing in the future of Hopkinton's youth and providing them the tools they need to succeed is a top priority," said Town Manager Brian Rosso.

"The Town of Hopkinton is excited about the opportunity to assist in the learning and growth of our residents through Governor McKee's Learn365RI initiative. We believe this compact will help Hopkinton students recover from the educational setbacks created during the pandemic. Learning outside the classroom seems like the best approach to bridging the gap and getting students back on track," said Town Council President Michael Geary.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

Hopkinton is the 13th community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time, joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, Pawtucket, North Kingstown, Jamestown, Cranston and Coventry.

