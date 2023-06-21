Benchmark Gensuite® is Pleased to Announce Dorman Products as a New Subscriber
Benchmark Gensuite is pleased to have Dorman Products, a prominent manufacturer of aftermarket automotive products in the US, join our global subscriber group.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is pleased to have Dorman Products, a prominent manufacturer of aftermarket automotive products in the United States, as the newest member of our global subscriber group.
Dorman Products is a renowned family-run business that provides automotive replacement parts and innovative repair solutions with a diverse range of over 118,000 products—a number growing every year. Through innovation, Dorman has led the way in growing the aftermarket, providing opportunity to individuals and businesses that depend on automotive maintenance. Dorman relentlessly delivers to solve people’s automotive repair problems, providing customer value in the quality of their products and solutions.
This year, Dorman Products will implement Benchmark Gensuite’s enterprise-wide IT system for managing its Action / Obligation Assignment & Tracking, Incident Management, Inspection Assignment & Completion Visibility, Health & Safety Programs program. With Benchmark’s user-friendly, and intuitive solutions in place, Dorman Products leaders will have access to real-time performance reports across different levels of the enterprise.
Benchmark Gensuite is looking forward to providing our full support and commitment to the Dorman Products group.
To learn more about Benchmark Gensuite, visit https://benchmarkgensuite.com. Details about Dorman Products are available at https://www.dormanproducts.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
