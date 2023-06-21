Hope Center for Children to Kick Off Football Season with 12th Annual Tailgate Trot

The fundraiser will support the organization’s residential foster care programs and community-based family initiatives.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, August 11th, Hope Center for Children will turn Indigo Hall into the ultimate tailgate party with its Twelfth Annual Tailgate Trot. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older.

Each August, the fundraiser brings together new and existing Hope Center advocates to support its mission to build stable, healthy families and protect children from abuse and neglect. Headquartered in Spartanburg, the organization's reach includes the Upstate and the rest of South Carolina.

This year's Tailgate Trot will host the American Cornhole Association's Cornhole-for-a-Cause competition and other games and feature special guests, a silent auction, raffles, food stations, beer and wine, and signature tailgate cocktails. The well-known Carolina Coast Band will provide live music.

Guests will enjoy mixing, mingling, and dancing with fellow local football fans and event partners.

"2023's Tailgate Trot will be a fundraiser to remember," says Hope Center's CEO Vernon Hayes. "We've been even more creative in planning and promise this will be the best Tailgate Trot yet!"

So, get out your favorite team jersey, invite your friends, and celebrate the new football season at the 12th annual Tailgate Trot!

Admission is $75 per person. Group packages are available. For tickets, visit www.hopecfc.org.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrea Payment, Director of Development, at 864-583-7688 ext. 134 or apayment@hopecfc.org. To donate silent auction items, contact Phyliss Skuba, Event Coordinator, at 864-583-7688 ext. 102 or pskuba@hopecfc.org.

For updates on Tailgate Trot and other Hope Center activities, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

Hope Center for Children is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.