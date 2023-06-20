Manchin Announces $3.8 Million in PILT Payments to 36 West Virginia Counties

June 16, 2023

Washington, DC — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $3,868,229 from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program to 36 West Virginia counties. These payments are made annually to help defray the costs associated with maintaining important community services.

“For decades West Virginia counties have provided essential services on Forest Service and other public lands including law enforcement, education, firefighting, road maintenance and public health. This funding from the Department of the Interior is essential to ensure that local governments across the Mountain state can continue these needed services and also provide for the thousands of West Virginians in their communities. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee, I am glad to see the Department of the Interior continue their commitment to supporting West Virginia communities that have welcomed Interior into their counties,” said Chairman Manchin.

See below for a full list of funding by county: