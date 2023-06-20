MDC offers free Home Firearms Safety for Adults class June 24 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Home Firearms Safety for Adults class from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Parma Woods Range and Training Center in Parkville. This class will teach how to safely maintain and store firearms in a home.

The class is also a basic overview of firearms for those with no shooting sports experience. Instructors will discuss different types of firearms, their usage, how to clean and maintain them, and how to store them safely in a home setting.

The class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4P7.