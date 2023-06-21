Immunolight, LLC Announces Expansion of its Phase 1 Trial to All Solid Tumor Types
Immunolight LLC is excited to announce that its X-PACT 101 Phase 1 Clinical Trial is now open to patients with all advanced solid tumor cancers.
This expansion of our Phase I trial to include all solid tumor types will open up our trial to many more patients, which has been our top priority from the beginning”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunolight LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm leading the way in advancing technologies to transform cancer treatment, is excited to announce that its X-PACT 101 Phase 1 Clinical Trial is now open to patients with all Solid Tumors types. The phase 1 study of its X-Ray Activation of Psoralen Cancer Treatment system (X-PACT) in Breast, Melanoma, Sarcoma, and Head and Neck Cancers has now been expanded to include patients with any type of Solid Tumor. Reach out to Immunolight on its social media (LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/immunolight/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/immunolight/; and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/immunolight/), or through the Immunolight website immunolight.com for more information about how to navigate participation in this clinical trial!
— Rick Bourke, Founder & CEO
The Immunolight X-PACT system uses a combination of 8-MOP a plant derived molecule (also known as 8-methoxypsoralen or methoxsalen) and the innovative Immunolight energy converting (EC) materials that convert deeply penetrating energies, such as low dose X-ray, into UV light inside solid tumors in the body. The (EC) materials and 8-MOP are co-injected into a solid tumor, and low dose x-ray energy is applied at the site making it a targeted treatment. The EC materials convert the applied x-ray into UV light which activates the 8-MOP inside the solid tumor to kill cancerous cells.
Specific details about the updated Phase 1 trial eligibility criteria and trial locations can be found on the ClinicalTrials.gov website: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04389281.
“This expansion of our Phase I trial to include all solid tumor types will open up our trial to many more patients, which has been our top priority from the beginning,” Immunolight founder and CEO Rick Bourke said.
President Harold Walder commented, "We are thrilled to open up our Phase I trial to a greater patient population, and use our paradigm changing cancer treatment to treat solid tumors of any origin."
About Immunolight, LLC
Founded in 2007, Immunolight, LLC’s mission is to innovate advancements in energy conversion technologies that create value in medicine, commercial industries, and life sciences. Immunolight has developed a breakthrough platform technology that leverages the latest advances in energy conversion. The technology is centered on energy conversion from one part of the electromagnetic spectrum to another and the paradigm-shifting applications in a variety of medical and non-medical commercial fields. Immunolight’s highest priority is to translate innovations in energy conversion, the company’s core technology, to fulfill a high unmet medical need in the development of new possibilities for targeted therapies to treat cancer, particularly through its X-PACT treatment.
