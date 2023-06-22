Douglas Strait Enters Pop Culture with Psychological Thriller Fiction “Bus #89”

Another hit novel written by Douglas, who has also written masterpieces such as “Scarred,” “Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery,” and “The Girl in the Cabin.”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The mind is complex and fascinating. Schizophrenia is only one of the many psychological disorders that still boggles the mind amid the numerous scientific research conducted to explain it. It's safe to assume that this is also the reason behind the continuous productions of psychological motion pictures, catapulting it to be one of the most enduring subjects of pop culture. Although the condition is often glorified and made more intriguing and interesting in media to capture the attention of the viewers, real-life everyday cases of schizophrenia are much less glamorous and more detrimental, arduous, unintriguing, and comes with tremendous cost to the lives of those who are affected by this condition. And Douglas Strait offers a realistic view into the mind of a young man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia in his psychological thriller novel, " Bus #89 ."In "Bus #89," a group of daily bus passengers are terrorized by a psychotic young man riding among them. When law enforcement arrests him, he disappears and returns five years later, looking and talking differently but with the same ominous presence hovering around him."Bus #89" is another hit novel written by Douglas, who has also written masterpieces such as "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin." Douglas is a retiree with training and experience in video production. He has lived entirely in Central Ohio while working various kinds of jobs. He has traveled all over the USA and the Caribbean.