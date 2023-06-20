"CELEBRITY WORD SCRAMBLE: FAMOUS NAMES IN TELEVISION" - THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE BOOK BY BILL MAIER
Bill Maier, a puzzle enthusiast, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest masterpiece, "Celebrity Word Scramble: Famous Names in Television." This captivating puzzle book brings the excitement of word scrambles to television fans, offering hours of brain-teasing fun and nostalgia.
With "Celebrity Word Scramble," fans can put their knowledge of television celebrities to the test as they unravel jumbled letters to reveal the names of beloved stars that span the history of television. Whether you're a TV aficionado, a crossword enthusiast, or simply looking for a delightful challenge, this book has something for everyone.
Bill Maier, a seasoned puzzle creator known for his bestselling titles, has carefully curated a collection of over 100 mind-bending puzzles that span decades of television history. From classic sitcoms to gripping dramas and everything in between, "Celebrity Word Scramble" features a diverse range of names that will take readers on a trip down memory lane.
"Celebrity Word Scramble: Famous Names in Television" is not only a source of entertainment but also an opportunity for fans to test their TV trivia prowess and engage in friendly competitions with family and friends. Whether enjoyed during a cozy evening at home or shared at gatherings, this puzzle book promises to ignite conversations, laughter, and friendly debates about all things television.
Key features of "Celebrity Word Scramble: Famous Names in Television" include:
Over 100 meticulously crafted word scramble puzzles featuring famous names in television.
A diverse mix of TV stars from beloved shows from different eras.
Varied difficulty levels to suit puzzle enthusiasts of all skill levels.
An engaging and visually appealing layout designed to enhance the puzzle-solving experience.
Hours of entertainment and a chance to reminisce about timeless television moments.
"Celebrity Word Scramble: Famous Names in Television" is now available in both print and digital formats, making it accessible to puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. It can be found at online retailers like Amazon and more.
About the author:
Bill Maier, a life-long puzzle enthusiast, is based in Carrboro, North Carolina, where he resides with his wife, Annie. His passion for puzzles began during his formative years, as he grew up surrounded by these engaging brain teasers. Bill quickly discovered the intellectual challenges they presented and relished the opportunity to solve them. From that point forward, he exercised his mind with a variety of puzzle genres.
After earning a degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland, Bill embarked on a diverse professional journey. He initially pursued a career as a life insurance agent before finding his true calling in sales with Kraft Foods. Over the course of 28 years, Bill specialized in analytics, data sharing, and sales strategy, collaborating closely with the company's retail customers. He maintained a steadfast connection to puzzles throughout his career, faithfully completing word search games and word jumbles in the daily newspaper and puzzle books.

Freddy Thomas
