Exalate Expands Global Presence with New Office Opening in Lviv, Ukraine

Leading Integration Software Provider Continues to Support Ukraine: Powering Growth, Innovation, and Community

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalate, a leading software integration solution, is announcing the opening of its newest office in Lviv, Ukraine. This expansion not only underscores the company’s fast growth and global reach but also signifies Exalate's commitment to supporting Ukraine's vibrant tech sector.

Empowering Collaboration and Driving Digital Transformation

Antwerp-based Exalate, a globally recognized integration solution, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Lviv, Ukraine.

“As Exalate takes on the journey as an independent company, we are driven by a renewed focus to enhance our offerings, extend our global reach, and build a worldwide network of connected companies.” said Francis Martens, CEO and Product Owner of Exalate. “The opening of our Lviv office marks yet another step towards realizing our vision.”

Launched as a software integration solution, Exalate recently became an independent company following a successful run under the iDalko brand. Exalate's exceptional growth trajectory has resulted in a substantial increase in its team, an expanded partner base, and remarkable revenue growth rates, with a doubling of year-over-year revenue while serving over 2000 customers worldwide. Building on this momentum, Exalate is now entering a new phase of innovation with a renewed focus on enhancing its offerings. Exalate's expansion aligns with its mission to enable seamless collaboration across tools, teams, and company borders. The integration software provided by Exalate empowers organizations of all sizes to break down silos, enhance productivity, and drive digital transformation.

Community Commitment: Exalate's Journey in Ukraine

Lviv holds a special place in Exalate's history as one of the company's first locations. It all started in 2011, when Exalate's product owner and CEO, Francis Martens, collaborated with Ukrainian developers to create the first version of the product. Impressed by their quality work and dedication, Exalate's Ukrainian team has been steadily growing ever since.

"We are proud of our journey in Ukraine, from humble beginnings to the opening of our brand new office space," said Martens. "We believe in the talent and potential that Ukraine holds, and we are excited to continue our journey together. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the local tech ecosystem and support the community that has been with us since the very beginning."

The opening of the new office in Lviv not only signifies Exalate's growth but also highlights the company's ongoing support for the local community, particularly during incredibly difficult times.

Exalate recognizes the urgency to advocate for the end of Russia's war in Ukraine and firmly believes that companies present in the region have a responsibility to stay united and raise their voice to spread the message of support.

"Everyone is inspired by the resilience and high spirit of the Ukrainian people," said Hilde Van Brempt, co-founder. We are proud to have them as part of our global team."

Exalate Joins Lviv IT Cluster, Boosting Technological Hub

As a member of the Lviv IT Cluster, Exalate supports the establishment of Lviv as a technological hub in Eastern Europe. By joining forces with like-minded professionals, Exalate anticipates dynamic collaboration, fostering a rich exchange of innovative ideas, diverse experiences, and valuable expertise. Through this partnership, Exalate is dedicated to cultivating a nurturing community that celebrates collective growth and shared success.

"We are proud to be present in Lviv and support the region's development as a prominent tech hub," added Hilde Van Brempt. "Our international team, consisting of over 100 professionals speaking 30 languages, represents our belief in the power of diversity and the collective strength it brings to our organization.”

Celebrating Growth: Exalate's Vibrant Office in Lviv Reflects Company’s Culture of Diversity and Collaboration

The opening of the Lviv office reflects Exalate's dedication to fostering diversity, collaboration, and proactivity within its global team.

The new location, customized in the vibrant Exalate branding, represents the company's values and drive for innovation. It has been thoughtfully designed to provide a dynamic and inspiring workspace that fosters teamwork and productivity.

"We believe that our work environment plays an important role in fostering a positive and productive work culture," said Hilde Van Brempt, co-founder. "By creating an office space that aligns with our values and encourages collaboration, we aim to provide our team with an inspiring and supportive atmosphere where they can thrive and achieve their full potential."

Exalate Lviv Office Address: Uhorska St, 14, Lviv, Lviv Oblast, 79000

