Douglas Strait’s “Bus #89” is Every Psychological Thriller Fans’ Next TBR
In this psychological thriller fiction, readers have to expect the unexpected.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Strait, an experienced playwright and published novelist is not new to the literary scene, which is why it isn’t a surprise that he came up with a psychological thriller fiction that’ll hook both casual readers and psychological thriller fans. "Bus #89" might just be Douglas’ magnum opus.
Like every classical psychological thriller, everything starts off normally, with people going about their day until something tips the scale and everything and everyone is blown out of proportion. This is exactly what happens in Douglas Strait’s "Bus #89." Bus #89 passengers ride the bus to and from work and expect that the day is the same as every other day. However, they couldn’t have possibly seen the ominous incident that’s about to change the course of their lives. Things start to take an awry turn when among the usual commuters of Bus #89 is a psychotic young man. Although the perpetrator has been apprehended by law enforcement officers, that doesn’t put an end to the terror he’s about to cause when he returns five years later wearing a completely different persona and with only a blind man’s pilot dog remembering his true identity.
Douglas Strait began writing at a young age. His works range from screenplays to novels. He’s the mind behind published novels, "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin."
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
