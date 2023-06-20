Motion Control Market to Register an Impressive Valuation of US$ 35.52 billion by 2033, Metal-Cutting Applications to Remain Dominant: Fact.MR Report

Industries' Strong Emphasis on Precision, Efficiency, and Automation to Spur Demand for Motion Control Systems

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global motion control provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global motion control market is predicted to touch US$ 35.52 billion by 2033, advancing at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The market is expanding steadily as a result of numerous major factors. Automation and industrialization are in high demand across many industries. Companies are looking for ways to increase their manufacturing operations' productivity, efficiency, and quality. Motion control systems provide precise positioning, speed control, and machinery synchronization, allowing industries to automate activities and optimize production lines.

Developments in motion control technologies, such as motor design, sensor technology, and control algorithms, have broadened the application possibilities and enhanced the appeal of motion control systems. These technical improvements have increased the performance, dependability, and integration capabilities of motion control systems, resulting in their widespread acceptance in industries around the world.

Integration of motion control systems with emerging technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 is contributing to market expansion. Industries can acquire and analyze data, enable predictive maintenance, and accomplish real-time monitoring and control by linking motion control systems to networks. This integration enables streamlined operations, increased efficiency, and less downtime.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global motion control market amounted to US$ 21.60 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for motion control systems is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next ten years.

The global market is set to garner US$ 35.52 billion by 2033.

The Chinese market is expected to reach US$ 7.74 billion by 2033.

Demand for AC servo motors is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period.



“Motion control systems are becoming more popular as the demand for automation and industrialization grows across industries. Companies are seeking ways to increase efficiency, productivity, and quality in their production processes, which has led to a growth in the use of motion control systems. Furthermore, expanding industries in emerging economies and favourable government measures to boost automation are driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global motion control market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold. Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base.

In January 2021, Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of Pulse Red wireless controllers that can run on multiple devices to switch between Xbox consoles, PCs, and Android devices without having to repeat the setup process every time. The controller remembers multiple devices for quick and seamless switches between previously connected devices

In April 2021, Performance Motion Devices, Inc. (PMD) announced the launch of their new ION/CME N-Series Digital Drives, new members of the ION Digital Drive family that provide high-performance motion control, network connectivity, and amplification.

Key Companies Profiled

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc

STM Microelectronics

Eaton Corp. Plc

Galil Motion Control

Kollmorgen Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Moog Inc

Key Segments Covered

Component Type Motion Controllers AC Drives AC Servo Motors Sensors & Feedback Services Actuator & Mechanical Systems Others

End Use Food & Beverage Plastics & Rubbers Electrical & Electronics Paper & Printing Fabricated Metal Manufacturing Packaging & Labelling Automotive Construction Machinery Other End Uses



Technology Type Computer Numerical Control General Motion Control



Application Metal Cutting Metal Forming Material Handling Equipment Robotics Semiconductor Machinery Rubber & Plastics Machinery Other Applications



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific, particularly China, India, and South Korea, is witnessing significant growth in the global motion control market. In China, rapid industrialization, government support for automation, and a thriving manufacturing sector are driving the demand for motion control systems.

Renowned for its technological prowess, Japan is a major market in the region. The country's advanced manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors, necessitate precise motion control, leading to increased adoption of motion control systems. Moreover, South Korea, with its strong presence in the electronics and robotics industries, also contributing to market growth.

Overall, the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and South Korea, is a key driver of the global motion control market, fueled by industrial growth, technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of automation in various sectors.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global motion control market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on component type (motion controllers, AC drives, AC servo motors, sensors & feedback services, actuators & mechanical systems), end use (food & beverages, aerospace & defense, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, metals & machinery manufacturing, medical, printing & paper), and application (metal cutting, metal forming, material handling equipment, semiconductor machinery, packaging & labelling, robotics), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

What differences can the motion control report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Motion control and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Motion control

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Motion control

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



