Cloud POS Market Size is projected to reach USD 26.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.7%: Straits Research

The global cloud POS market size was valued at USD 3,615 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 26,355 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

POS, or point of sale, generally refers to the location of purchase, such as a cashier's kiosk or a restaurant's hostess desk (or side table). Numerous businesses have realized the value and advantages of employing mobile devices as contemporary cash registers, which is one of the reasons cloud-based sales point (POS) systems significantly impact the retail industry. This results in an antiquated legacy system with specialized POS registration equipment and a significant economic revolution in many situations. Among the main factors propelling the market expansion is the improvement of workplace productivity, efficiency, and dynamic decision-making abilities of companies and businesses.





Low Operational and Functional Costs of Cloud POS Solutions Propel the Market

The foundation of cloud-based POS solutions is the idea of easy scaling up and down; services can be added or removed at any time by the company depending on their and customers' requirements. Firms only pay for the services they utilize, saving money on the fail-safe mechanisms and conditions for future-proofing that traditional on-premises POS demands. Additionally, the solutions provider will take care of the maintenance and upkeep of cloud-based POS solutions, so business owners won't need to worry about these POS systems operating constantly.

Since the vendors and solution providers handle the maintenance, performance, and upkeep of cloud-based POS systems, businesses can operate with a smaller IT team internally, saving on the training and payroll expenses associated with maintaining a full-size IT department as required by the on-premises based POS solutions.

Growing Acceptance of Cloud-Based Systems in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Create Lucrative Market Opportunities

Owners of small and medium-sized businesses are adopting the technology because cloud-based POS systems are simpler to set up and manage. Compared to most on-premises workstations, cloud-based POS systems need less equipment and rely less on complex networks. The advantages of cloud-based card payments and analytics offered by these POS systems may be utilized by business owners with just one machine deployed.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 26,355 million Market Size in 2021 USD 3,615 million CAGR 24.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Organization Size, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Square, Inc., PAR Technology, Cegid, UTC Retail, Shopkeep, Shopify, B2B Soft, Intuit, Lightspeed, and Oracle Key Market Opportunities Growing Implementation of Cloud-Based Systems in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Key Market Drivers Improving Workplace Efficiency, Productivity, and Dynamic Decision-Making Ability of Organizations and Businesses

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing sales of IT hardware, digital hardware, POS systems, cloud subscriptions, mPOS agreements, futuristic handheld devices, tablets, and payment terminals in North America. The point-of-sale (POS) business in this region will undergo substantial changes due to the rising demand for new touch-screen technology integrated with cloud-based POS software.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Several Asia-Pacific countries, including India, China, and South Korea, have adopted cloud computing technology. The growing adoption will enhance the demand for cloud-based POS systems that slow down performance by storing data in a secure environment. Cloud technology also eliminates the difficulty of establishing on-premise data storage hardware. As small and medium enterprises face budget and spatial challenges, cloud technology helps store data efficiently without needing to build and expand quality servers. The growing implementation of cloud-based POS programs by restaurant owners and retailers in the Asia-Pacific will also boost the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest region in the cloud PCOS market. It is projected to reach USD 5,520 million, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The advent of the cashless economy with the launch of the mobile wallet in Europe would contribute to the growth of the regional cloud POS market.

Key Highlights

The global cloud POS market size is projected to reach USD 26,355 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on components, the global cloud POS market is segmented into Solutions and Services. The Solution segment is the highest shareholder in the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global cloud POS market is segmented into Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Transport & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, and Healthcare. The Retail & Consumer Goods segment is the highest shareholder in the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global cloud POS market is segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprises. The SMEs are the highest shareholder in the market and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

The global cloud POS market is primarily studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

The key players in the global cloud POS market are

Square Inc. PAR Technology Cegid UTC Retail Shopkeep Shopify B2B Soft Intuit Lightspeed Oracle





Global Cloud POS Market: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

Implementation & Integration

Training & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

SME

Large Enterprise

By Application

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistics

Healthcare

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In June 2022, Oracle and Vodafone, the largest pan-European and African technology Communications Company, announced a strategic partnership to modernize the operator's European IT infrastructure and accelerate its transition to the cloud.

Oracle and Vodafone, the largest pan-European and African technology Communications Company, announced a strategic partnership to modernize the operator's European IT infrastructure and accelerate its transition to the cloud. In June 2022, Water and electric utilities adopted Oracle cloud solutions to get up and run faster, automate data management, and boost customer service.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Point of Sale Display Market : Information by Product Type (Countertop Displays, Free-standing Displays), End-User (Retailers, Auto Dealers), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market : Information by Type (Storage as a Service), Deployment Model (Public, Private), Enterprise Size (SME), and Regional Outlook-Forecast Till 2031

Cloud Computing Market : Information by Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), and Region- Forecast till 2031

Point-of-Sale Terminals Market : Information by Product (Fixed POS Terminals and Mobile POS Terminals), Component Application, Operating System, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Point of Sale Software Market : Information by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Type, End-User Industry (Entertainment, Hospitality), and Region — Forecast till 2029





