Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Size Set to Touch USD 28.82 billion & Grow with the CAGR of 31.6% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in regions such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others can be attributed to various measures implemented by governments to promote EVs. These measures include exemptions for EV buyers from registration charges and road taxes, as well as incentives provided to EV manufacturers. These initiatives have fueled the growth of the EV market in these developing or developed countries.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global electric vehicle battery management system market is flourishing because of an increasing adoption of rechargeable batteries and growing demand for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market size at USD 4.25 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 31.6% reaching a value of USD 28.82 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global electric vehicle battery management system market include an increasing adoption of electric vehicles, growing environmental concerns and government initiatives to promote clean transportation, surging demand for rapid charging batteries for electric mobility, and growing need for battery packs that offer enhanced efficiency and performance. Also, the market presents promising growth opportunities for companies operating in the industry due to the escalating research and development investments aimed at developing electric vehicle batteries with higher energy density and exploring new cell chemistries. The increasing government focus on promoting electric vehicle adoption, coupled with subsidies and incentives, is expected to drive demand for electric vehicles, consequently boosting the electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) industry. For example, California has mandated that 35% of automobile sales by 2026 must be zero-emission vehicles, and in 2021, 12% of cars sold in the state were zero-emission vehicles. Other states, such as Connecticut, Maine, and Oregon, have also adopted similar regulations. These stringent rules and laws implemented by governments at various levels are contributing to the revenue growth of the overall market during the period in analysis.





Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market– Overview

The global electric vehicle battery management system (BMS) market refers to the industry segment that focuses on the design, development, and implementation of systems and technologies for managing and controlling the batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). The BMS plays a critical role in monitoring, protecting, and optimizing the performance, efficiency, and lifespan of EV batteries. It encompasses various components, including sensors, electronic control units, and communication interfaces, that work together to monitor battery parameters such as temperature, voltage, and state of charge. The primary objective of an electric vehicle BMS is to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the battery pack, maximize its performance, and extend its overall lifespan. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for advanced battery technologies, the global electric vehicle BMS market is experiencing significant growth and innovation.

Impact of COVID -19 on Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market

COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted global electric vehicle battery management system market. This resulted in the enforcement of stringent lockdown measures by governments worldwide to curb the virus's spread and led to a significant decline in global car sales, with a 15% year-on-year decrease. The trading sector experienced a substantial impact, with a notable decline in sales revenue. The implementation of restrictions and lockdown measures resulted in the suspension of research and development initiatives, thereby halting progress in upcoming innovations and product development. However, the global electric vehicle (EV) market showed resilience during the lockdown period due to robust policy support, particularly in Europe, where 2020 marked an important year for meeting emissions standards. Many European countries, especially Germany, increased purchase incentives to stimulate EV adoption. Furthermore, the declining cost of batteries per kilowatt-hour enabled EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer improved product options and performance. Major fleet operators like Walmart, Amazon, and United Parcel Services also accelerated their transition to EVs, further bolstering the EV market's growth. Additionally, governments worldwide implemented COVID-19 stimulus packages, which included financial incentives to encourage electric vehicle purchases. The strong sales growth in these markets contributed to the expansion of the EV battery management market.

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market – By Cell Balancing Method

Based on cell balancing method, the global electric vehicle battery management system market is split into Active Cell Balancing and Passive Cell Balancing segments. The active cell balancing segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The active cell balancing technology offers superior performance compared to passive balancing methods. It actively redistributes energy among individual battery cells to ensure uniform cell voltages and optimal battery pack performance. This helps in maximizing the overall battery capacity, extending battery life, and improving the efficiency of the electric vehicle. Secondly, active cell balancing systems provide real-time monitoring and control of cell voltages, allowing for precise and accurate balancing. This ensures safe and reliable operation of the battery pack. Also, active cell balancing systems can adapt to different battery chemistries and configurations, making them suitable for a wide range of electric vehicle applications. These advantages contribute to the expected dominance of the active cell balancing segment in the global electric vehicle battery management system market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market include Leclanché SA, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Nuvation Energy, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, LION Smart GmbH, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Navitas Systems LLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Merlin Equipment Ltd., BMS PowerSafe, and Maxim Integrated. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market . It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Development

In February 2021 - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Hyundai, Hyundai Glovis, LG Energy Solution, and KST Mobility in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy of South Korea. This agreement aims to explore an innovative business model that integrates electric vehicle (EV) purchase with battery leasing and battery reuse. The parties involved will jointly investigate and develop this creative approach, which holds potential for sustainable and cost-effective solutions in the EV industry.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period– 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Vehicle, Configuration, Design, Topology, Voltage, Cell Balancing Method, Region Key Players Leclanché SA, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Nuvation Energy, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Eberspaecher Vecture Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, LION Smart GmbH, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Navitas Systems LLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Merlin Equipment Ltd., BMS PowerSafe, Maxim Integrated

By Vehicle

Electric Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

E-scooters & Motorcycles

E-bikes

By Configuration

Up to 36 Cells

48 Cells to 84 Cells

96 Cells to 108 Cells

144 Cells to 180 Cells

More Than 180 Cells

By Design

Protection Circuit Model

Battery Management Systems

By Topology

Centralized BMS

De-centralized BMS

Modular BMS

By Voltage

Low Voltage BMS

High Voltage BMS

By Cell Balancing Method

Active Cell Balancing

Passive Cell Balancing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







