From Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It gives me special pleasure, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, to congratulate you on the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to extend my heartfelt compliments and sincere wishes for prosperity of your country.

Allow me, at this solemn occasion, to convey my assurance that, in the coming period, we will note improvement in the bilateral cooperation between the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, through the mutual development of forms for further strengthening of relations on a political and economic level, as well as through the extension of cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.

With such assurance, let me express my interest in a bilateral meeting in the near future, which will also be a possibility of a personal exchange of views.

Extending my sincere wishes for your successful work in the future, please, Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Stevo Pendarovski

President of the Republic of North Macedonia