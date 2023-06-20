Four-Footed Museum Staff Retirees Enjoying New Life at Indiana Animal Sanctuary
Legendary Belgian horses, Joey and Jourdan, who towed tourists up and down the historic Whitewater Canal for 16 years, have finally hung up their halters.MONON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Belgian horses, Joey and Jourdan, who towed tourists up and down the historic Whitewater Canal for 16 years, have finally hung up their halters and moved to a horse and donkey sanctuary near Monon, Indiana.
Their former home was the Whitewater Canal in Metamora, Indiana, one of 12 locations around Indiana that are part of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Network.
These half-brothers are over 20 years old and 17 hands high (or about 5 and a half feet tall at the top of their shoulders). Add in the length of their necks and heads, and their ears rise over 8 feet above the ground. Because of their size and strength, they easily Uber-ed tourists along the canal in a horse-drawn canal boat. Now, they’re enjoying the leisure life, grazing and hanging out with other senior horses and rescued donkeys.
Their new home is at Alexis Acres Animal Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, north of Lafayette, Indiana, just outside of Monticello and Monon. Founded in 2022, the sanctuary’s primary mission is to rescue donkeys. The organization works with rescue groups around the country and the Bureau of Land Management to save donkeys from being exported to other countries for slaughter, which has become a serious threat to their existence. The sanctuary also welcomes senior horses looking for a peaceful, quiet place to retire, and is home to several rescue cats and dogs.
To learn more about Alexis Acres Animal Sanctuary, visit www.alexisacres.org or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/alexis.acres.sanctuary
