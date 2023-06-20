Stroud Center’s Dave Arscott Elected Next President of the Society for Freshwater Science

/EIN News/ -- Avondale, PA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Water Research Center is honored to announce that Executive Director, President, and Research Scientist David B. Arscott, Ph.D., has been elected the next president of the Society for Freshwater Science, a premier international organization for aquatic scientists, educators, managers, and policymakers.

Arscott is a freshwater ecologist who has served in academic, research, and administrative roles at the University of Minnesota, Crookston Campus; the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Christchurch, New Zealand; and most recently, the Stroud Center. He has been an active member and dedicated servant of the Society since 1996.

As the Society’s newly elected president, Arscott will serve as president-elect for one year under the guidance of the current president. He will assume the office of the president in June 2024 at the Society’s annual meeting in Philadelphia.

“I’m honored and excited to serve SFS in this capacity,” said Arscott in a release issued by the Society. “The Society and all of its members have had a positive influence on my career trajectory and enthusiasm for freshwater ecosystems. I look forward to helping advance the Society’s efforts to publish, promote, and connect our freshwater science among our peers and society writ large. I hope to help strengthen our society’s position as a resource to address today’s largest environmental problems impacting freshwater ecosystems, such as, climate change, landscape change, and emerging contaminants.”

Arscott follows in the footsteps of other Stroud Center scientists who achieved notable recognitions from their field’s preeminent society: Distinguished Research Scientist Emeritus and former Executive Director Bernard W. Sweeney, Ph.D., served as president of the Society from 2001 to 2002, which was then called the North American Benthological Society. He is also a Society fellow and received the 2010 Distinguished Service Award. Research Scientist Emeritus J. Denis Newbold, Ph.D., is a fellow as well and received the 2020 Award of Excellence.

Both the Stroud Center and the Society are at the forefront of advancing new knowledge in a highly specialized field that delivers research on the world’s most critical life-sustaining resource — fresh water.

As the world’s only independent nonadvocacy organization focused on the study of freshwater ecosystems, the Stroud Center provides a fitting home for the Society’s Taxonomic Certification Program.

In his new role, Arscott will affirm the Society’s commitment to excellence in freshwater science in the same way that he does for the Stroud Center.

About Stroud Water Research Center

Stroud Water Research Center advances knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through global research, education, and watershed restoration and helps businesses, landowners, policymakers, and individuals make informed decisions that affect water quality and availability around the world. Stroud Water Research Center is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Attachment

Diane Huskinson Stroud Water Research Center 610-910-0048 dhuskinson@stroudcenter.org Jennifer Merrill Stroud Water Research Center 610-910-0043 jmerrill@stroudcenter.org