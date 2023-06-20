Star Tribune Names TopLine Financial Credit Union a 2023 National Standard Top Workplace

/EIN News/ -- TopLine is honored to be named a top workplace

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial services cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected is available online at Star Tribune Top Workplace 2023 and will be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 18.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 32-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 124,719 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 Star Tribune National Standard Top Workplace among the many hundreds of companies that participated in the survey, especially since our judges were our very own TopLine employees,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We achieved this remarkable designation based on the commitment, collaboration and enthusiasm of our TopLine family of employees who support our culture of being passionate about helping people.”

Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $775 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03ad9663-39fb-4a43-b762-5074f6a232a8