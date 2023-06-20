WFAA and North Texas Food Bank Host Third Annual Telethon

Nourish North Texas Telethon to Raise Funds to Provide 1 Million Meals for Children

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WFAA Channel 8 and The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will team up once again on June 27, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to host the third annual Nourish North Texas Telethon, presented by H-E-B. The event will raise awareness and funds to provide healthy meals for children across North Texas facing food insecurity.

In the 13 counties served by the NTFB, there are more than 250,000 children (1 in 5) facing hunger – especially during the summer months when they don’t have access to free and reduced-cost meals provided by schools. The NTFB service area is the fourth in the nation in the number of food-insecure children out of the Feeding America service areas.

Through programs and partnerships, NTFB provided children facing hunger with access to more than 52 million nutritious meals. During the 2021-2022 school year, the NTFB Child Programs specifically served over 1.7 million meals through the School Pantry Program and almost 880,000 meals through the Food 4 Kids backpack program. The Nourish North Texas telethon is a critical component for raising funds and awareness for these programs.

“All of us at WFAA are proud to partner once again with the North Texas Food Bank, on the third annual Nourish North Texas Telethon to help raise awareness and funds that feed children facing hunger in North Texas,” said Brad Ramsey, President and General Manager for WFAA. “We understand that it takes an entire community to address critical issues like food insecurity, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our viewers in helping close the hunger gap in North Texas."'

Last year the telethon raised enough money to provide more than 850,000 meals and the goal for this year is to collect enough funds to provide over 1 million nutritious meals to children and their families. Thanks to generous partners, donations of up to $175,000 will be matched, doubling the impact to help provide critical nourishment for North Texas Children facing hunger.

“With inflated food, gas, and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day – deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine, housing or utilities, we are so appreciative for the support of WFAA Channel 8 for once again collaborating with the North Texas Food Bank to host this telethon,” said Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO. “Partners like WFAA, H-E-B, 4Change Energy, AmeriHealth Cartas, Charles Schwab, InTouch Credit Union, Bank of Texas, and Ryan are critical components of our efforts, and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without their collaboration and generosity.”

To make a donation to the Nourish North Texas campaign and have your gift matched, go to www.ntfb.org/meals.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org Ryan Wood WFAA 214-977-6291 rwood@wfaa.com