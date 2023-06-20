Del Taco Continues Florida Expansion With New Panhandle Location in Santa Rosa Beach

Leading Mexican chain’s new restaurant in Florida features contemporary décor and a dual drive-thru to make off-premise dining even more accessible

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is announcing today the opening of its newest location in Santa Rosa Beach at 3582 W. US Highway 98. The new Del Taco restaurant opening represents the first for franchise organization, Consolidated Taco Holdings.



The Santa Rosa Beach restaurant is a “Fresh Flex” format, which embodies a bold visual expression of Del Taco’s fresh values. The new design features a refreshed aesthetic, modern color palette and includes large open windows that allow guests to view the working kitchens. Additionally, the new restaurant is equipped with a dual drive-thru, providing a convenient, streamlined experience for guests. Lockers are available on-site for third-party delivery partners to securely pick up their orders.

“It’s an honor to bring the first Del Taco location to the Florida panhandle, a popular beach destination visited by many each year,” said a spokesperson for Consolidated Taco Holdings. “We’re eager to provide visitors and residents with the affordable high-quality meals they crave in a modern and convenient space. We look forward to hearing what our guests think!”

The Santa Rosa Beach location will uphold Del Taco’s Better Mex promise of serving guests fresh, signature Mexican favorites at a great value. Diners can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Even amid recent U.S. inflation, the company continues to deliver the largest value menu in the QSR industry with the “20 Under $2” Menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and beverages.

For those interested in joining the Santa Rosa Beach Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

