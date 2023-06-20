Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Expected to Touch $407.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by 6.3% CAGR Growth | AMR

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market generated $407.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $749.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Based on business, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the B2C segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the C2C segment.

Based on destination, the domestic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the international segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The airways segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the railways and waterways segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By business, the B2C segment is projected to dominate the "global courier, express, and parcel market" in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the international segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market size in terms of growth rate.

By end-user, the wholesale & retail segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the airways segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the courier, express, and parcel market are Aramex, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx, One World Express Inc. Ltd, Poste Italiane, PostNL Holding B.V., Qantas Airways Limited, Royal Mail Group Limited, SF Express, Singapore Post Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

