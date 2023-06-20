Submit Release
Global Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size & Trends

Roche, Genentech, Amgen, Antibody Therapeutics, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Bristol-Myers, Squibb, EirGenix, and Prestige BioPharma, among others, are some of the key players in the global breast cancer immunotherapy market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market growth of immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment is fueled by the increasing acceptance and utilization of immunotherapy by healthcare professionals. Factors such as the escalating global prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness of the advantages of immunotherapy in breast cancer treatment, and the significant emphasis of market players on research and development activities further drive the breast cancer immunotherapy market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the treatment type outlook, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer immunotherapy market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the end user outlook, the hospitals segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global breast cancer immunotherapy market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
  • Cancer Vaccines
  • CAR-T Cell Therapy

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Cancer Research Centers
  • Retail Pharmacies

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

