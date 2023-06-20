Cidara Therapeutics to Present Ongoing Development of Drug-Fc Conjugates (DFC) Including CD73-Targeting DFC From Its Cloudbreak® Platform at Adenosine-Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to help improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the company will deliver an oral presentation including highlights from its ongoing preclinical studies of CD421, a CD73-targeting drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), as well as the development of its novel DFCs from Cidara’s Cloudbreak® platform, at the 2nd Annual Adenosine-Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit in Boston, MA, which is being held June 20-22, 2023.



“We are pleased to be presenting preclinical data demonstrating the potential of CD421, as well as on the utility and flexibility of our Cloudbreak DFC platform,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D. president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “We believe CD421 combines the best attributes of small molecule and monoclonal antibody therapies and can serve as a potentially beneficial alternative treatment option for patients with cancer. We look forward to continuing to advance this candidate towards the clinic.”

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Cidara Drug-Fc-Conjugates (DFCs): A new approach to treatment of cancer

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Senior Director, Preclinical Development at Cidara Therapeutics

Session Date/Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Session Location: Boston, MA

To view the full schedule, visit the Adenosine Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit website here.

About Cloudbreak® DFCs

Cidara is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic agents from its Cloudbreak platform that couple targeted small molecule and peptide drugs to a human antibody fragment (Fc). These highly potent, long-acting drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) are designed to inhibit specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition to multiple oncology programs, Cidara is advancing its antiviral DFC CD388 through Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials in partnership with Janssen for the universal prevention and treatment of influenza.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The company’s portfolio comprises new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, including drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) from its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform targeting oncologic and viral diseases. In addition, Cidara recently received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether the nonclincial data generated to date will be predictive of activity, safety or efficacy of CD421 or any CD73-targeted DFC in patients, and whether Cidara will be able to formulate a CD73-targeted DFC into a clinically acceptable form. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as delays in action by regulatory authorities due to limitations on inspections and other COVID-19-related effects, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or other obstacles on the enrollment of patients or other aspects of rezafungin development. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Contact:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications

646-970-4682

veames@lifescicomms.com