Anesthesia Machines Market to be Worth $7.71 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Anesthesia Machines Market by Type (Anesthesia Workstations, Delivery Systems, Portable, Monitors, Ventilators, Accessories [Boyles Apparatus, Laryngoscopes]), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to a new market research report titled, 'Anesthesia Machines Market by Type (Anesthesia Workstations, Delivery Systems, Portable, Monitors, Ventilators, Accessories [Boyles Apparatus, Laryngoscopes]), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Center) — Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the anesthesia machines market is projected to reach $7.71 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Anesthesia is used on patients before surgery, dental procedures, and certain diagnostic tests, such as biopsies. Anesthesia prevents patients from feeling pain during these procedures. Anesthesia machines are responsible for administering precise dosages of anesthetics and monitoring the patient’s vital during surgical procedures. These machines include anesthesia ventilators, workstations, monitors, and accessories. These machines prove crucial during major surgical procedures.

The growth of the anesthesia machines market is attributed to factors such as the growing number of surgical procedures, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the aging population, and technological advancements in anesthesia devices. Additionally, increasing focus on patient comfort is expected to provide significant opportunities for players operating in the market.

Technological Advancements in Anesthesia Machines Drive the Anesthesia Machines Market

Technological advancements have significantly impacted the adoption of anesthesia machines due to improving patient safety, efficiency, and ease of use. Anesthesia machines are equipped with integrated patient monitoring systems that continuously track vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, end-tidal carbon dioxide levels, and the concentration of anesthetic gases. These monitoring systems deliver real-time data to anesthesiologists, enabling them to closely monitor the patient's condition throughout the surgical procedure.

Anesthesia machines can integrate with electronic medical record (EMR) systems, transferring patient data, anesthesia records, and vital signs to the patient's electronic health record. This integration helps documentation processes, enhances data accuracy, and promotes efficient communication among healthcare providers.

Advanced gas delivery systems are integrated into anesthesia machines, providing precise control over the concentration and flow of oxygen, nitrous oxide, and inhalation anesthetics. These systems use digital flow meters, advanced pressure regulators, and electronic control mechanisms, improving accuracy and reliability in delivering gases to the patient.

Certain anesthesia machines provide wireless connectivity capabilities, allowing remote monitoring and control. Anesthesiologists can remotely access patient data, adjust settings, and receive real-time notifications. This wireless connectivity improves patient care, especially in critical surgical procedures.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as integrating AI and machine learning, safety features, and new vaporizer technologies are expected to drive the adoption of anesthesia machines in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, driving the market growth.

Among the types covered in the report, the anesthesia workstations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the growing number of surgical procedures due to the growing burden of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries.

Among the end users covered in the report, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the anesthesia machines market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the hospitals’ and specialty clinics’ increasing focus on patient comfort, the high preference for hospitals for surgical procedures, and the growing number of surgical procedures. The number of surgical procedures is increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to that, the number of cosmetic surgeries is increasing as people opt out for more aesthetically pleasing self-appearances. For instance, in the U.S., the total cosmetic surgical procedures performed increased to 2,314,720 in 2020, compared to 1,901,049 in 2000 (Source: American Society of Plastic Surgeons).

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anesthesia machines market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the advancements in medical and surgical technologies, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, high number of surgeries performed each year, and high healthcare expenditure.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the leading players’ product portfolios and geographic presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them in the last three to four years. In recent years, the anesthesia machines market witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions. Some of the key players operating in the anesthesia machines market are Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Draegerwerk AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), B. Braun SE (Germany), HEYER Medical AG (Germany), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Smiths Group plc (U.K.), and OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Anesthesia Machines Market Assessment—by Type

Anesthesia Workstations

Anesthesia Delivery Systems

Portable Anesthesia Machines

Anesthesia Ventilators

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Machine Accessories Breathing Circuits Boyles Apparatus Vaporizers Laryngoscopes Other Accessories



(Other accessories include anesthesia masks, regulators, canisters, and tubing, among others)

Anesthesia machines market Assessment —by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Anesthesia Machines Market Assessment —by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

