Christy Sports Announces Rebranded Big Sky Location

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, today announces the opening of its newly rebranded location in Big Sky, Montana. The store, previously known as Grizzly Outfitters, is now Christy Sports Big Sky Town Center and marks the second Christy Sports location in Big Sky, Montana.



The rebranded location is a result of Christy Sports acquiring the Grizzly Outfitters location in December 2022, highlighting the company’s continued investment and expansion in the region. The Christy Sports Big Sky Town Center location opened to guests on May 8, 2023. It will continue the Grizzly Outfitters’ legacy of providing best-in-class customer service, now under the Christy Sports banner.

“The Grizzly Outfitters’ motto of never settle for second best and understanding guest needs aligns with Christy Sports’ culture and philosophy,” says former owner Ken Lancey.

The Christy Sports Big Sky Town Center location is at 11 Lone Peak Drive, Suite 101, Big Sky, MT in Big Sky Town Center, just seven miles from the slopes on the main access road to Big Sky Resort. Aligned with Christy Sports’ core value to deliver an exceptional experience, this is a very convenient location to serve guests year-round. This summer the shop will provide hike and bike retail and rental services. In the winter, the shop will be a full-service ski and snowboard retail and rental location with expert services like custom boot fitting, repair, and tuning.

This new store will complement the slope side rental & retail location that opened in Big Sky Mountain Village in 2021. The Christy Sports Big Sky location is another great example of strategic expansion to provide guests the best and most convenient omnichannel network to serve their needs and maximize their outdoor experiences in the Rockies and beyond.

“We are excited to continue our strategic growth into Montana and offer new and loyal guests the opportunity to experience world-class service at multiple Big Sky Christy Sports locations,” said Gary Montes de Oca, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Christy Sports.

For more information about the Christy Sports Big Sky locations, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/resort-big-sky.html

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.



