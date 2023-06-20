Many activities planned to celebrate 100th anniversary of Press Day in 2025

VIETNAM, June 20 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee of Communication and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Việt Nam Journalists Association, and the Voice of Việt Nam on Tuesday organised a meeting with press leaders, marking the 98th anniversary of Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2023).

The meeting focused on two main topics: evaluating the initial launch and implementation of the movement to "Build a Cultural Environment in the Press" and implementing plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Việt Nam’s Revolutionary Press Day in 2025.

The VJA's report stated that many press agencies, journalists' associations, and unions have actively responded to the movement to "Build a Cultural Environment in the Press," which is linked to the study and implementation of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thoughts, ethics, and lifestyle.

Many levels of journalists' associations and press agencies from the central to local levels have come up with a range of practical and effective models.

Regarding the 100th anniversary of the Press Day, many lively and meaningful activities have been planned to celebrate the rich traditions and the contributions of the Vietnamese press to national defence and building efforts – including a national-level commemoration ceremony, a meeting with outstanding journalists, publication of the book "100 Years of Việt Nam’s Revolutionary Press," and the making of a documentary on the history of the Vietnamese press.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, on behalf of the Government and the Prime Minister, congratulated the journalists on the 98th anniversary and sincerely thanked all journalists and the press nationwide who had been proactive, enthusiastic, and supportive of the Government.

To date, Việt Nam has over 800 press agencies with a workforce of over 41,000 journalists.

He expressed his hope that Việt Nam’s revolutionary press would continue to strongly inspire the aspirations, resilience, and upward spirit of every citizen and business, encouraging innovation and positive energy to help the entire political system and the people overcome difficulties and challenges, successfully achieving the economic and social development goals of 2023.

The press had truly become a bridge between the Party, State, and the people, by conveying policies and guidelines, inspiring and guiding the people to implement the Party and State's directives and policies, while also serving as a wide-ranging social forum for the people to exercise democratic rights, supervision and social feedback, Deputy PM Hà noted.

In his concluding remarks at the conference, Secretary of the Party Central Committee of the Party and Head of the PCC Commission for Publicity and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa said the press would need to do more works to review and evaluate the results of leadership, direction, and implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress from the beginning of the term to now, as well as the solutions and tasks until the end of term.

It would be necessary to develop a thorough plan and prepare well for the Party congresses at all levels, towards the 14th National Party Congress (slated for 2025).

In addition to continuing to strictly and effectively rectify and handle violations and misconduct in press activities, it was necessary to actively research and propose solutions to support and create favourable conditions for the development of the press, he said. — VNS