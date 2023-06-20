Mystery Shopping Audits to Help Sharpen the Guest Experience
Mystery shopping is a unique market research tool that can help businesses analyze their performance through their customers’ lenses.MADRID, SPAIN, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Walking into a hotel’s lobby from the front porch is often a delightful experience. Whether it’s to do with experiencing the renowned services of a hotel or exploring a picturesque resort’s property, excitement is inevitable.
Mystery shoppers, being at the heart of it, keep reporting how different their experiences at different hotels and resorts are. At one such popular hotel with an incredible online presence, a mystery shopper was amazed at what they saw upon arrival at the front porch and the lobby. A beautifully designed concept that promised potential, with well-behaved and dressed staff. The mystery shopper was thrilled about their planned 2-night stay and anticipated only good things from there.
Enthusiastic and high-spirited, the mystery shopper entered the reception area. While the hotel resonated with their feelings, the reception staff did not. They were, unfortunately, welcomed by dull, robotic faces, and the check-in experience turned into an example of “all that glitters is not gold.”
Here comes the fun part. At the end of this mystery shopping experience, the undercover auditor met the same faces again. Lacking any emotion or warmth. But once they revealed their identity to conclude the audit, the front desk employee’s face turned. He smiled… for the first time! What’s more? He turned a little warm not only to the secret shopper but also to the other guests.
Mystery Shopping Audits for Hotels
Guest experience and satisfaction is the ruling factor that can lead a hotel or resort to success. What satisfies a guest is a mysterious combination of big and small details. Simply laying out straight Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) may not be enough. The top management needs to ensure a relentless execution of the standards, which takes work and assessing ground reality.
Sure, one can go by customer reviews on the Internet or read their comments on social media, but they are not reliable. A customer with an otherwise good experience at a hotel can give it a poor rating based on the one cup of coffee that wasn’t hot enough. Another customer can paint a beautiful picture of the same hotel, not knowing what the brand’s promise is. For instance, they may not know that the hotel is esteemed for its yoga classes, and hence, not receiving it may make it go missing in their 5-star review.
Therefore, hotels are increasingly relying on mystery shoppers. Here’s why mystery shopping audits are being trusted so much.
1. Mystery shopping audits can help you determine if the mandated SOP manuals are being followed.
Mystery shoppers are given a set of standards to carefully look for any lapses before they come to experience a stay at a hotel. The SOPs are the instructions, steps, procedures, and protocols that each employee is mandated to follow. As these SOP manuals are extensively detailed, they are not always adhered to.
So, while regular guests may feel that ‘something’ about the experience was off, mystery shoppers know exactly what didn’t go right. For example, maintaining eye contact or smiling while interacting with guests may seem trivial, but it has an impact on the guest experience. Mystery shoppers pay attention to such details because they are trained to.
2. Mystery shoppers are disguised as guests or customers, so the staff acts with them how they usually do with customers.
Mystery shoppers are basically undercover customers. So, the staff has no incentive to be any more or less hospitable to them. As a result, mystery shoppers are able to give a clear account of their experience without the emotional bias of regular customers. Mystery shoppers are trained to be professional and focus on the practical and objective aspects of their experience as guests instead of looking at a scenario from the staff’s point of view.
3. Mystery shoppers connect the top management to the ground.
A layered system often eases and simplifies work. However, it also prevents the top layer from interacting much or at all with the ground. The top management does not always know what the staff on the ground is actually doing: whether daily housekeeping duties are being performed up to the mark, if guests are receiving food that is still warm during in-room dining, or whether the streaming services in the room are working. These things are usually not visible to the top management. Even if visible to the mid-management, everything that reaches the top is largely filtered and inaccurate unless a stubborn customer raises a complaint. Mystery shoppers, hence, indirectly bridge the gap between customers and top management.
Mystery Shopping Audits Help Sharpen the Guest Experience
The SOPs are laid out to provide the best possible experience, service, and product to guests. Any lapses directly impact the guest experience. For example, if one of the front office SOPs is to provide one key card per guest, but the staff only gives out one per room, it may be at the cost of inconvenience to the guests, especially when some areas can be only accessed by the key card, like the lift, gym, etc.
Mystery shoppers help top management see an unfiltered view of their hotel. While the staff may act professionally around top officials, mystery shoppers give them a picture of what happens behind their backs. Accordingly, suitable action can be taken by learning who is lacking in performance and who is excelling. Obviously, staff conduct is one of the critical aspects of the hotel industry. Even if all the SOPs are followed, if a customer finds a staff member’s behavior inappropriate, they will sign off the experience with a bad review.
Lastly, once the mystery shopper’s identity is revealed at the end of an audit, it’s interesting to see how the employee behavior flips. From being indifferent earlier, the associates become more attentive to the auditor and hence the other ‘real’ customers. So, once the staff learns that regular mystery audits are being conducted, they must treat all the guests equally and just as they are obligated to, directly impacting the guest experience.
