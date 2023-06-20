PHILIPPINES, June 20 - Press Release

June 20, 2023 Cayetano to church leaders: Prepare the next generation of leaders Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano rallied over 500 bishops and pastors to prepare the next generation of leaders -- the FIlipino youth -- who will take the reins of the country a few years from now. "Have we stolen from the next generation or have we prepared them? For us who are in the Moses generation, it is not for us to enter the promised land, but it is up to us to prepare the next generation," Cayetano said in his message to the church leaders who gathered together for the third "Super Rich GOD" meeting in San Juan City on Tuesday, June 20. The senator, who advocates for a faith based and values-oriented leadership, was jumping off from the Biblical story of the new generation of Israelites entering God's promised land after 40 years from the exodus from Egypt, likening it to God raising up a new generation for the Philippines. "In 1946, we were given our freedom but we weren't free. Isn't it very significant that we have the EDSA revolution 40 years after?" he said. "In 2026, it will be 40 years since the EDSA revolution. In 2027, our Constitution will celebrate 40 years. In 2028, our local government units under the Constitution will celebrate 40 years. Let me lay these at our feet, brothers and sisters," he said. Using the theme of the meeting "Unite to Ignite," Cayetano called for unity among the bishops and pastors for the youth of the nation. "Let me encourage you today that as we unite, let us use the power and keys of the Kingdom of God that is being revealed to us. Nandyan po eh pero tayo mismo ang hindi gumagamit... It is only as we humble ourselves together that we can truly be united," he said. "This [unity] is my prayer regardless of political leaders, colors and labels, in 2026 or in the coming years, dahil isang henerasyon na yun," he added. Cayetano sa mga lider ng simbahan: Ihanda ang susunod na henerasyon ng mga lider Hinikayat ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano ang higit 500 mga bishop at pastor na ihanda ang susunod na henerasyon -- ang kabataang Pilipino -- bilang mga susunod na mga pinuno sa bansa sa darating na mga taon. "Have we stolen from the next generation or have we prepared them? For us who are in the Moses generation, it is not for us to enter the promised land, but it is up to us to prepare the next generation," sabi ni Cayetano sa kanyang mensahe sa mga pinuno ng simbahan na nagsama-sama para sa ikatlong "Super Rich GOD" meeting sa lungsod ng San Juan nitong Martes, June 20. Bilang tagapagtaguyod ng faith-based at values-oriented leadership, ibinase ng senador ang kanyang mensahe mula sa kwento sa Bibliya kung saan isang bagong henerasyon ng mga Israelita ang pumasok sa lupang pangako ng Diyos apatnapung taon pagkatapos nilang lumisan sa Ehipto. Inihalintulad ni Cayetano ito sa paghahanda ng bagong henerasyon para sa bansa. "In 1946, we were given our freedom but we weren't free. Isn't it very significant that we have the EDSA revolution 40 years after?" aniya. "In 2026, it will be 40 years since the EDSA revolution. In 2027, our Constitution will celebrate 40 years. In 2028, our local government units under the Constitution will celebrate 40 years. Let me lay these at our feet, brothers and sisters," paliwanag ng senador. Gamit ang tema ng pagpupulong na "Unite to Ignite," nanawagan si Cayetano ng pagkakaisa sa mga bishop at pastor para sa kabataang Pilipino. "Let me encourage you today that as we unite, let us use the power and keys of the Kingdom of God that is being revealed to us. Nandyan po eh pero tayo mismo ang hindi gumagamit... It is only as we humble ourselves together that we can truly be united," wika ng senador. "This [unity] is my prayer regardless of political leaders, colors and labels, in 2026 or in the coming years, dahil isang henerasyon na yun," dagdag niya.