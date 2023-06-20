Fourth Star announces a new partnership with talented singer-songwriter Kitty Olson

Olson most recently signed with the world-renowned Roc Nation record label, founded by Jay-Z in 2008.

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, Seychelles, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth Star, a multiverse harnessing VR entertainment and gaming, proudly announces a collaboration with up-and-coming musician Kitty Olson to create immersive music video content for their newly launched Meta Quest 2 beta app.

Partnering with musicians like Kitty Olson, along with an array of talented artists across music genres, Fourth Star aims to push and even redefine the boundaries of virtual performances. Fourth Star’s multiverse ecosystem is slated to fully immerse music fans in transformative 3D environments.

This collaboration with Fourth Star represents the convergence of artistic expression and technological innovation, reimagining the way music is experienced by users around the world. Fourth Star will showcase Kitty Olson in a captivating virtual reality world allowing her followers and fans to engage with her music like never before.

Fourth Star CEO, Cory Cozad, and VP of Strategy, Tamara Alexandre, report building a repertoire of performer and music label collaborations by harnessing the market-leading Meta Quest virtual reality headset to deliver the most immersive new medium to showcase engaging video content and expanding the fan experience beyond industry norms to date.

“Fourth Star is absolutely thrilled to reach an agreement with Kitty, as she brings so much creative, positive energy to the project. This partnership, and others like it, absolutely have the potential to pave the way for unprecedented, game-changing fan experiences,” according to Cozad.

About Fourth Star

Fourth Star is a cutting-edge multiverse poised for mass adoption by allowing a 24/7 ecosystem accessible on across multiple platforms. Touted as first-of-its-kind on the Meta Quest platform, Fourth Star delivers high-quality 2D, volumetric, stereoscopic 3D 180˚ and 360˚ VR video content, and offers play-to-earn rewards through real-time strategy (RTS) hybrid gaming mobile apps. Fourth Star was born out of a vison to push the boundaries of what is possible in both entertainment and gaming.

