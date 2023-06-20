Joint Compound Market Size is Anticipated to Reach US$ 9 Billion by Rising at a CAGR of 6% during forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India is anticipated to maintain its position as one of the most promising markets throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the Russian joint compound market is projected to experience a robust growth rate of approximately 4.4% CAGR, fueled by significant government investments in various construction projects and a comprehensive modernization plan aimed at revitalizing the transportation infrastructure with an allocation of 6.3 trillion rubles (equivalent to US$ 87.5 billion) by 2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The joint compound market size is predicted to be valued at US$ 5 billion in 2023 and US$ 9 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the joint compound market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6%. A significant opportunity lies in the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable joint compounds. With growing environmental concerns, there is a rising preference for products that have low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) content and are eco-friendly. Manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by developing innovative joint compounds that meet stringent environmental standards and offer superior performance.



The rise in renovation and refurbishment activities presents the untapped potential for the joint compound market. As more homeowners and businesses opt for remodeling projects, there is a growing demand for high-quality joint compounds to achieve seamless and flawless finishes. Manufacturers can focus on developing specialized products catering to the unique needs of the refurbishment segment, such as quick-drying compounds and easy-to-use formulations.

The increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings and green construction practices offers opportunities for joint compound manufacturers. With the adoption of energy-efficient construction materials, there is a need for joint compounds that contribute to improved thermal insulation and air-sealing properties. Developing joint compounds with enhanced energy-saving characteristics can meet this demand and cater to the evolving requirements of the construction industry.

Key Takeaways:

It is projected that India will hold a dominant market share of more than 39% in the South Asia Pacific region until 2033.

In East Asia, China is expected to account for a significant portion of joint compound sales, with a share of over 81%.

In North America, the United States is predicted to dominate the market, representing over 97% of sales in 2023.

In terms of segments, the refurbishments segment is estimated to hold a revenue share of more than 43% in 2023.

The residential construction sector is expected to account for approximately 51% revenue



“The joint compound market is witnessing steady growth due to the thriving construction industry and increasing renovation activities. Rising demand for seamless finishing and repair solutions in commercial and residential applications is driving market expansion. The market is expected to experience continued growth fueled by technological advancements and product innovations,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Joint Compounds?

Key players in the joint compound market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process by incorporating advanced technologies and innovative approaches. These players are investing in research and development to develop high-performance joint compounds that offer improved properties such as faster drying time, superior adhesion, and enhanced crack resistance.

Companies are introducing eco-friendly formulations that reduce harmful emissions and promote sustainable practices. Manufacturers are focusing on automation and digitalization to streamline production processes, increase efficiency, and ensure consistent product quality. The integration of data analytics and machine learning enables real-time monitoring and optimization, leading to enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness. Overall, these advancements by key players are driving the evolution of the joint compound manufacturing industry, offering superior products and improving overall customer satisfaction.

Key Players in this Market:

USG Boral

DAP Products Inc.

Solid Products, Inc.

ProForm Finishing Products LLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Freeman Products, Inc.

Supermastick S.A.S

Hamilton Drywall Products

ASG Plaster

India Gypsum Pvt. Ltd

Chiyoda UTE Co. Ltd

Continental Building Products

Knauf Gips



Product Portfolio:

USG Boral offers a comprehensive product portfolio in the construction industry, including gypsum-based solutions, plasterboards, ceiling systems, metal framing, joint compounds, and cementitious products. Their offerings cater to residential, commercial, and industrial applications, providing high-quality solutions for walls, ceilings, and other interior and exterior surfaces.

DAP Products Inc. provides a diverse range of construction and home improvement solutions. Their product portfolio includes adhesives, sealants, caulks, patching compounds, and fillers. These products are designed to meet the needs of professional contractors, DIY enthusiasts, and homeowners, offering reliable and innovative solutions for various projects.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Ready Mix

Setting Type

Drying Type



By End Use:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Institutional Construction

Industrial Construction

By Application:

New Construction

Refurbishments

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the joint compound market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the joint compound market, the report is segmented on the basis of product type (ready mix, setting type and drying type), end use (residential construction, commercial construction, institutional construction and industrial construction), and application (new construction and refurbishments), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East & Africa).

