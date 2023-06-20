Immix Biopharma Subsidiary Nexcella Appoints Jeffrey H. Cooper, former Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin, to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ --

Mr. Cooper joins the Nexcella, Inc. Board of Directors with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 5 years as Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Mr. Cooper is a former independent director of Sierra Oncology, acquired by GlaxoSmithKline for $1.9 billion in 2022 and Tobira Therapeutics, acquired by Allergan (now AbbVie) for $1.7 billion in 2016

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), announced that effective today, Jeffrey H. Cooper, former Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Cooper brings significant leadership in finance, accounting, strategy, and mergers & acquisitions to Nexcella.

After joining BioMarin in 2003, Mr. Cooper held positions of increasing responsibility including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2007 until 2012. In addition to his experience at BioMarin, Mr. Cooper has served as an independent director of Sierra Oncology, acquired by GlaxoSmithKline for $1.9 billion in 2022; and Tobira Therapeutics, acquired by Allergan (now AbbVie) for $1.7 billion in 2016.



“We are thrilled to have Mr. Cooper join the Nexcella Board of Directors. He possesses a wealth of experience as the CFO of BioMarin and board member of other biotechnology firms which have been acquired,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added: “Mr. Cooper’s 30 years of deep experience in finance and capital markets of pharmaceutical organizations will be an invaluable as we advance NXC-201 towards US clinical trials and global applications for regulatory approvals. We look forward to his contribution to our mission.”

“My decades of experience as a CFO and audit chair in the pharmaceutical industry are a natural fit for Nexcella to further enable bringing much needed cell therapies to patients,” said Mr. Cooper. “I look forward to working with the Nexcella team to advance its important technology to the next stage.”

During his career, Mr. Cooper served as Chief Financial Officer of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vice President of Finance at Matrix Pharmaceuticals; Corporate Controller at Foundation Health Systems; and Director of Business Analysis at Syntex Corporation. Mr. Cooper received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University. He was a Certified Public Accountant (inactive status) in the state of California through 2021.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc (Nasdaq:IMMX), is a Los Angeles, CA based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis has produced 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023 across 58 patients. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com .

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of CAR-T cell therapies and Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases with >75 patients treated to-date. Our lead cell therapy asset is NXC-201 in multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis, which we believe could be the world’s first out-patient CAR-T. Our lead TSTx asset IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella, Inc develops CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, with 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023, currently being trialed in NEXICART-1. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

