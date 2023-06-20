Cruise Ship Market Expected to Touch $16.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by 7.9% CAGR Growth | AMR

cruise ship market share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cruise Ship Market," The cruise ship market was valued at $8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. However, on the basis of forecast analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead during the forecast period, due to cheaper wages, strong government backing, and strong forward & backward linkage industries. In addition, surge in disposable incomes is expected to drive growth in demand for imports of commodities and finished goods, which further supplements seaborne trade in emerging economies, which propels growth of the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54042

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on size, the large segment grabbed the highest share of more than half of the overall cruise ship market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to an increasing number of tourism activities, a rise in disposable income of consumers around the world, and a growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics. The mid segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is because of the rising popularity of vacations on a midsize cruise due to cost difference and the amenities provided by them.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cruise ship industry and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to factors such as continuous development in the technology of cruise ships and higher consumer disposable income and spending in this region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as cheaper wages, strong government backing, and strong forward & backward linkage industries in the region.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cruise-ship-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread disruption in individuals' personal and occupational lives all around the world. The cruise ship industry size also suffered massive losses in the first and second quarters of 2020 as a result of disrupted supply chains and a decline in passenger numbers. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, in 2020, worldwide passenger volume decreased by 80.0% worldwide. However, in late 2020, cruise companies progressed on existing fleet expansion projects and restarted shipyard operations that were put on hold in 2020. Also, new protocols have been developed to implement measures which aim at minimizing the exposure and transmission of COVID-19 on board its cruise vessels. Thus, the industry is anticipated to witness a slow and healthy growth rate owing to the resumed activities and relaxed restrictions, which in turn propelled the cruise ship market in 2021.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

DSME Co. Ltd.

Fincantieri S.p.A.

MSC Cruises S.A.

Hyundai Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Silversea Cruises

AmaWaterways

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Meyer Werft Gmbh & Co. Kg

Mitsubishi Heavy Industry Ltd.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54042

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Yacht Charter Market Research Report 2023-2035 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yacht-charter-market

Electric Boat Market Research Report 2023-2035 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-boat-market-A08766

Electric Ships Market Research Report 2023-2035 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-ships-market-A09173