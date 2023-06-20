MDC State Herpetologist Jeff Briggler to give presentation at Powder Valley Nature Center June 30

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Sound science has always been the core principle behind the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) fish, forest, and wildlife management. MDC’s new Science Program series highlights the incredible work done by the Department’s scientists and those of partner organizations.

As part of the series, Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will present MDC Science— The Life and Times of a State Herpetologist, a program by MDC State Herpetologist, Dr. Jeff Briggler. The free presentation will be Friday, June 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the nature center’s auditorium. It’s free and open to ages seven and up.

This will be a chance to learn about the fascinating world of reptiles and amphibians in Missouri from the person who wrote the book on them. Jeff Briggler is the author of MDC’s The Amphibians and Reptiles of Missouri book. He will discuss what he does in his job, while highlighting various amphibian and reptile species. A question-and-answer session with Dr. Briggler will follow. Participants are welcome to bring their copies of the book for Briggler to sign after the program. Copies will also be for sale in the gift shop.

Briggler has been the state herpetologist for MDC since 2000. He spends the majority of his time promoting, conserving, and monitoring amphibian and reptile populations throughout Missouri. He has been heavily involved with numerous state and national herpetological organizations.

Dr. Briggler has published over 70 scientific manuscripts, written numerous educational publications, and has appeared nationally and internationally on television and radio broadcasts. For his work with hellbenders, he received the 2012 Saint Louis Zoo Conservation Award and the 2014 PARC Allison Haskell Award for excellence in herpetofaunal conservation.

Dr. Briggler’s presentation will shed light on these secretive and often misunderstood animals.

The Life and Times of a State Herpetologist, presentation is free, however advanced registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pn.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

