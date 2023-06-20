Army Corps of Engineers Awards Senator Carper With Highest Civilian Honor

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today received the Gold de Fleury Medal for his work to support the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). Commanding General Scott Spellmon presented the award to Carper at a ceremony that included remarks from Corps officials, U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), and Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

Each year, the Corps awards the Gold de Fleury Medal to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment. As the Corps’ highest honor, the de Fleury Medal honors and recognizes individuals who have provided significant contributions to Army Engineering. The medal also emphasizes the history, customs, and traditions of the Army Corps of Engineers community.

The Corps selected Senator Carper for his leadership in addressing the nation's water resources infrastructure needs. In 2021, Carper led a bipartisan group of senators in securing $17.1 billion for the Army Civil Works program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That funding helps the Corps implement studies and projects, maintain existing infrastructure, and dredge channels in response to floods and coastal storms. Under Carper’s leadership, the EPW Committee also drafted and passed the seventh consecutive biennial Water Resources Development Act in 2022.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Senator Carper. “As Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the Corps for years, supporting their vital work in Delaware and across our country. The Corps keeps our economy moving safely and efficiently, and I’m proud to help the Corps advance solutions to some of our most pressing challenges, including building resilient infrastructure to climate change.”

“Senator Carper has dedicated his career toward taking care of people,” said General Spellmon. “In both his 23 years of service in the Navy and his more than 46 years as a public servant, he has continued to fight for the safety, security and well-being of our nation. It is my honor to present the Gold de Fleury award to a leader like Sen. Carper, whose experience, understanding, and perspective continue to support the growing USACE mission.”

“No one has worked harder for Delaware than Senator Carper,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. “I am truly honored to celebrate this well-deserved recognition from the Army Corps of Engineers for his decades of important and impactful work protecting Delaware’s beaches and coastal communities.”

“When I marvel at Delaware’s gorgeous bay beaches, waterways, and the significant Port of Wilmington, I can’t help but think of – and thank – Senator Carper. Throughout his career, he has put Delawareans first, fighting for funding and sponsoring legislation that enhances our residents’ quality of life, economic opportunities, and environment. It’s an honor to recognize Senator Carper for his accomplishments today,” said Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

###