emagineHealth Digital Marketing Announces the Launch of OUTCOMES: The Healthcare and Marketing Podcast

Boca Raton, FL – emagineHealth, the Digital Marketing Agency for healthcare and life sciences, is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast, OUTCOMES: The Healthcare and Marketing Podcast. They just released the first episode of OUTCOMES, which dives into the world of marketing, SEO, and digital strategies tailored specifically for the healthcare and biotech industries.

Created for professionals in the fields of biotech (pre or post-commercial), pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, CRO, CDMO, digital health, health IT and healthcare providers, the podcast is intended to be a unique resource for the latest marketing strategies, insights, and tools customized for the health/bio sectors.

OUTCOMES covers a broad spectrum of topics relevant to various aspects of healthcare and biopharma marketing, giving you a comprehensive understanding of each:

Branding: Learn to create powerful and resonant brands in the healthcare and biopharma sectors that can stand out and connect with your target audience effectively.

Web Design and Development: Discover how an engaging and user-friendly website can enhance your brand’s online presence, improve customer experience, and drive conversions. We will touch upon everything from Creative Direction to UX, Accessibility, Global Web Presence, Platforms/CMSs, and Website Maintenance and Security.

Search Engine Optimization: Unearth the power of advanced SEO concepts in improving visibility, reaching your target audience, and staying competitive in the digital landscape of healthcare and biopharma industries.

Content Marketing: Understand how to leverage content marketing to educate your audience, build trust, and position your brand as an industry leader.

Paid Digital Media: Gain insights into optimizing your paid digital media strategies for maximum reach, engagement, and ROI. Paid Search (PPC), Paid Social Media, Display/Video, Programmatic.

Social Media: Learn effective social media marketing strategy and tactics to connect with your audience on a personal level, increase brand awareness and foster community engagement.

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing: Uncover the potential of AI and machine learning in predicting consumer behavior, personalizing marketing efforts, and driving efficient marketing results.

“OUTCOMES is something I’ve wanted to do for quite some time, so I’m beyond excited to have launched it. Especially in the age of AI and digital marketing evolving at lightning speed, we feel strongly that the type of content we’ll be delivering isn’t just a nice-to-have, but truly needed by healthcare and pharma marketers navigating the rapidly-changing marketing landscape” , said Bill Gadless, Host and Founding Partner of emagineHealth.

The OUTCOMES Podcast is available on: Apple, Spotify Buzzsprout and YouTube

The Premier Episode of OUTCOMES Podcast

In the premier episode, titled, “Beyond the Basics: Unconventional Strategies for SEO Audience Targeting” Bill Gadless, Founding Partner of emagineHealth, chats with Brent Williams, Director of SEO at emagineHealth, about elements of SEO that professionals in the healthcare and biopharma industries should be leveraging to increase website traffic, performance and visibility.

They also discuss the importance of targeting the right audiences and the impact content marketing can have on overall marketing goals.

During the episode, there is also extensive discussion around the impact artificial intelligence has already had on the digital marketing industry, and how healthcare and biopharma companies can take advantage of this breakthrough technology.

About The Host – Bill Gadless

The OUTCOMES podcast will be helmed by Bill Gadless, Founding Partner of emagineHealth. Bill’s wealth of experience and insightful understanding of the healthcare and biopharma industries make him an ideal guide to introduce you to novel marketing strategies and concepts.

About emagineHealth

emagineHealth is the Digital-First Agency for Healthcare and Life Sciences. With 25+ years of digital experience working with 2,000+ brands, emagineHealth is one of the most experienced teams in Digital-First marketing for the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

