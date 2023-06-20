Global IoT Market Size & Trends in Food & Beverage Industry

Siemens, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Qualcomm, SAP, IBM, Intel, Hitachi, and GE Digital, among others, are some of the key players in the global IoT market for F&B industry.

A high focus on improved operational efficiency and cost reduction by the key manufacturers in the F&B sector is one of the major drivers in the market. In line with this, IoT devices and sensors are used throughout the supply chain to monitor and optimize various processes (such as inventory management, production, and distribution).

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the software solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global IoT market in F&B Industry from 2023 to 2028.

As per the mode of organization size outlook, the large enterprises segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global IoT market in F&B Industry from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Siemens, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Qualcomm, SAP, IBM, Intel, Hitachi, and GE Digital, among others, are some of the key players in the global IoT market for F&B.





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hardware

Software Solutions

Services





Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Food Safety

Manufacturing & Production

Supply Chain

Waste Management

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

