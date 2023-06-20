Insight Equipment Finance Corporation Expands Operations in Quebec

Top Independent Leasing Organization Invests in Serving the Unique Needs of the Province of Quebec

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Equipment Finance Corporation (IEFC) , a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that it is expanding its equipment leasing operations into Quebec.



“Since launching operations in Canada in 2021, IEFC has grown rapidly, helping commercial and public sector clients to create and execute end-to-end leasing solutions for a wide array of asset types across IT, medical, education, modular building, and material handling equipment,” said Doug Johnson, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Canada, Insight Equipment Finance Corp. “We are thrilled to be deepening our business in Quebec, the second largest market for equipment leasing in the country. IEFC brings experience in the region’s unique business climate for equipment leasing and is ready to help customers achieve success.”

In Quebec, IEFC currently serves customers in the automotive, construction and manufacturing industries. IEFC is a full service, end-to-end operator in the province that supports local and cross border businesses across all industries. Its entire portfolio of products and services are available in both French and English. IEFC is an active member of the Canadian Finance and Leasing Association (CFLA ) and operates in accordance with all Quebec laws and processes.

To manage the full-scale operations, service, and support of the Quebec market, the company has hired bilingual industry expert Anthony Zambon.

“Insight Equipment Finance offers the expertise, solutions, and resources that are greatly needed in Quebec,” said Anthony Zambon, Vice President, Equipment Finance, Insight Equipment Finance Corporation. “Understanding the unique characteristics of this market is a must. We are a world-class operator that can do it all in accordance with Quebec law, from documentation to disposal, without skipping a beat. I am thrilled to be part of this team and look forward to working with many new enterprises in this province.”

Backed by its parent company Insight Investments, IEFC has access to the advantages of its financing units Insight Financial Services (IFS ) and Insight Material Handling (IMH) . IEFC’s independent, non-institutional ownership offers clients direct access to capital, as well as more comprehensive and flexible solutions. Solutions address the entire equipment lifecycle including its IT Refresh Contract, Asset Management Online System (AMOS) and Asset Return & Remarketing Center.

About Insight Equipment Finance Corporation (IEFC)

Insight Equipment Finance (IEFC) a division of Insight Investments, LLC delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment, and associated services. Corporate enterprises, education institutions, and government agencies benefit from IEFC’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IEFC for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. With a national managed portfolio exceeding $1.4 billion, IEFC prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit iefc.ca.

