Game Changers Foundation To Host ‘Pros vs Joes’ Charity Combine Fundraiser
Non-profit invites individuals to display their athletic skills against collegiate and professional athletes
Game Changers Foundation wanted to create an opportunity and an atmosphere for regular Joe’s to compete against the Pros.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Changers Foundation is excited to host the ‘Pros vs Joes’ Charity Combine fundraiser where individuals can gauge how well they match up against former and current collegiate and professional athletes. Held at Oglethorpe University (4484 Peachtree Rd NE), on Sunday, July 9, amateur athletes of all skill levels are encouraged to compete for a good cause by registering here. Former UGA Bulldog and NFL player Rennie Curran launched the nonprofit Game Changers Foundation to provide student-athletes with leadership skills.
— Rennie Curran
“Only 0.2% of youth athletes make it to the NFL, but how do you compare?” Curran said. “I often get asked what it takes to reach the next level and what the combine was like. Game Changers Foundation wanted to create an opportunity and an atmosphere for regular Joe’s to compete against the Pros. This is your time to shine, show us that you can compete and earn our respect.”
Participants will participate under the direction of the athletes and trainers in the following skills challenges that typically occur at an NFL combine:
1. 40 Yard Dash
2. 5 - 10 - 5
3. 60 Yard Shuttle
4. Broad Jump
5. Vertical Test
6. Wonderlic Test
7. Bench Press Test
The Game Changers Foundation provides high school athletes insight from current and former professional or college athletes to provide guidance, leadership skills and development both on and off the field. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.
Curran was an All-American linebacker at the University of Georgia before playing in the NFL & CFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field, which inspired him to create his foundation.
For more information about this event or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit
gamechangersfoundationga.org.
Benjamin David
Rhythm Communications
+1 513-900-7128
email us here