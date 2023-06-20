Membrion taps water expert to lead commercial expansion
Judith Herschell Cole is a respected advisor and global expert on water resilience and ceramic technology
Few people have the track record of Judith, who has helped to shepherd more than a dozen new technologies to success in the water sector.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro-ceramic desalination membrane manufacturer, Membrion announced today that Judith Herschell Cole was named their senior vice president of commercial strategy. An engineer with a deep knowledge base in ceramics, Herschell Cole will guide the commercial expansion of products, integrations, and applications for Membrion.
— Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion
Membrion is poised for a broad commercial expansion after an exciting first quarter, which included the closing on Membrion’s Series B funding. The addition of Herschell Cole to their team infuses her robust water, ceramics, engineering, and business development background. These are assets to Membrion as they develop solutions for complex wastewater treatment challenges. Herschell Cole will build upon a go-to-market strategy focused on deploying technology in partnership with innovative original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators.
Herschell Cole is the president of Herschell Environmental and guides technical and commercial strategy in industrial and municipal water and wastewater treatment. An expert at finding market fit and building programs that are sustainable, Herschell Cole is an advisory board member for PureTerra Ventures, the leader of Membrion’s Series B funding round. She also is a past and present advisor to numerous other boards.
“Membrion believes Judith is the ideal person to lead commercial strategy as we expand,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “Few people have the track record of Judith, who has helped to shepherd more than a dozen new technologies to succeed in the water sector. We are confident that she will help to focus and accelerate our traction.”
“Membrion is presenting a new way of thinking about ceramic membranes. Their membranes are flexible. They are not the monolithic versions that have existed for years. They can be used in so many ways – countless ways,” Herschell Cole said. “Another very critical way Membrion stands out is its talented team. The team assembled at Membrion is truly unique. They all have a great depth of knowledge and innovative mindsets with a commitment to listening to and serving their customers well. I am very pleased to support them as they grow.”
With a global perspective on the importance of sustainable water programs, Herschell Cole has, throughout her career, been devoted to sharing ways to bring these programs to communities everywhere. Herschell Cole acts as a subject matter expert, speaking on water engineering and sustainability topics, and recently led a table panel at the BlueTech Forum in Edinburgh. She is a 25-year member and a volunteer for the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and has served on various capacities including the chair of the AWWA Membrane Process Committee, the MF/UF Manual of Practice Subcommittee, conference planning committees, and more. She also volunteers with the Marcellus Shale Coalition.
Cole has contributed to many publications, served as a keynote speaker, workshop presenter, technical paper presenter, moderator, and seminar presenter at various national and regional professional events, symposia, and conferences.
***
About Membrion
Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, electro-ceramic desalination membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. For more information, visit membrion.com.
Alexa Hess
BPR International
+1 740-624-2983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn