Clean Meat Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Aleph Farms, Appleton Meats, Meatable, Balletic Foods
The latest survey report on Global Clean Meat Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, and industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Clean Meat market. The study bridges the historical data from 2018 to 2022 and is forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are Aleph Farms (Israel), Appleton Meats (Canada), Meatable (Netherlands), Meat-Tech (Israel), Balletic Foods (United States), BlueNalu (United States), Finless Foods (United States), Future Meat (United States), HigherSteaks (United Kingdom), Kiran Meats (United States).
Meat generated in cell culture rather than inside animals is known as clean meat. Proponents prefer the phrase "clean meat," also known as cultured meat, in vitro meat, or lab-grown meat because the meat is said to be cleaner than meat from slaughtered animals in terms of hygiene and environmental friendliness. Its real meat produced (or brewed) from animal cells, as well as other clean animal products that don't need animal cells at all and are created from the molecule up. As the consumption of meat increases the demand for clean meat is also increasing. North America is the largest market for clean meat followed by Europe due to the high consumption of meat.
The segments and sub-section of Clean Meat market is shown below:
Clean Meat Market Study by Application (Food and Beverages Industry, Pet Food Industry, Hotels and Restaurants, Others), Technology (Steam Cell Culture, Bovine cell culture, Muscle Cell Culture, Pork Cell, Others), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Source (Cow, Pig, Fish, Sheep, Other)
Market Drivers
• Environmentally Damaging Nature of Conventional Meat
• Need Of Sustainable Source of Meat
• Increasing Demand of Clean Meat to Ensure Animal Welfare
Market Trend
• Rapid Innovation in Manufacture of Clean Meat
Opportunities
• Growing World Population Is an Opportunity for Clean Meat Manufacturers
• Increasing Awareness About Animal Brutality Will Boost the Demand of Clean Meat
Challenges
• Challenging To Make Clean Meat Taste Similar to Conventional Meat
• High R&D Expenses in The Production of Clean Meat
“On 8th Dec 2020, Peace of Meat PV, a pioneering Belgian manufacturer of cultured avian goods, has announced that Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of the share capital of Peace of Meat PV for EUR 15 million in cash and Meat-Tech ordinary shares. While Meat-Tech develops an industrial technique for cultivating and manufacturing genuine meat utilizing 3D bioprinting technology without harming animals, the Company believes it will be able to utilize Peace of Meat's innovations, particularly through new hybrid food items, to speed market launch.”
“On 23rd March 2021, the cultured meat firm Meatable raised $47 million in its Series A investment round, increasing its total capital to $60 million. Meatable plans to use the additional funding to enhance small-scale manufacturing at the Biotech Campus Delft and diversify its product line, having completed its first showcase product in 2020. Meatable's patented platform technology allows for a far more cost-effective and scalable manufacturing method. It mimics the natural process of fat and muscle development in proportions similar to typical meat cuts.”
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, North African Countries, and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, NORDIC Countries, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
