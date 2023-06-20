Soothing Tension: Navigating the Back and Neck Massager Market

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of vibration-based massagers for muscle relaxation, improved blood circulation, and to alleviate pain-related stress are the key factors

Back and Neck Massager Market Size – USD 9.19 Billion in 2020, Market Growth through 2028- CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends- Surging demand for vibrating massagers.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market for Back And Neck Massagers was valued at UAD 9.19 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach USD 16.15 billion in 2028. The main drivers influencing the growth of the back and neck massagers market are the rising prevalence of chronic pain brought on by ageing or unsuitable lifestyle choices, expanding public knowledge of the benefits of massagers, as well as the rise in the number of massage parlours and physiotherapy facilities.

Incorrect sleeping or sitting positions, degenerative disc disease, pinched nerves, rotator cuff injuries, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and other conditions are some of the leading causes of back and neck pain. The discomfort brought on by these medical disorders might be lessened with exercises, stretches, or massages of the affected area.

Due to massagers' declining pricing and rising availability on e-commerce platforms, the back and neck massager industry is anticipated to increase significantly over the next several years. A high-quality neck and shoulder massager can be purchased for as little as $25 and as much as $300. A professional masseuse may charge more for a massage.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Fujiiryoki

Panasonic

INADA

HoMedics

Human Touch

Cozzia

SKG

Beurer

Breo Technology

MedMassager

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on type, the vibrating massager segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The robust segmental growth can be attributed to the effectiveness of vibrating massager and their increasing visibility on e-commerce channels.

Based on patient type, the older people segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global back and neck massager market. This can be attributed to expanding geriatric population base and major prevalence of back pain problems in aging population.

Based on application, the hospital segment is forecast to make major revenue contributions to the market revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing patient inclination towards professional massage therapist and a significant growth in number of hospitals offering therapeutic massage therapy for pain management.

North America accounted for 32.6% of the global back and neck massager market share in 2020 and is projected to register significant growth through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies and high consumer spending on health and wellness products in the region.

In May 2021, Therabody, a leading developer of percussive therapy devices, launched Wave Duo. The newly launched product is a wireless massage roller for managing neck nd lower back pain.

Emergen Research has segmented the global back and neck massager market on the basis of type, patient, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Manual Massagers

Vibrating Massagers

Impulse Massagers

Others

Patient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adult

Older People

Baby

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Household

Hospital

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Back and Neck Massager Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

What is the current market size and projected growth of the back and neck massager market?

What are the key factors driving the demand for back and neck massagers?

What are the different types of back and neck massagers available in the market and their respective market shares?

What are the major benefits and therapeutic effects of using back and neck massagers?

Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers in the market and what is their competitive landscape?

What are the latest trends and innovations in back and neck massager technology?

What are the pricing trends and factors affecting the pricing of back and neck massagers?

What are the regional dynamics and opportunities for market growth in different geographical regions?

What are the consumer preferences and buying patterns when it comes to back and neck massagers?

What are the regulatory considerations and standards for back and neck massager products?

These key questions will be thoroughly addressed and analyzed in the research report, providing valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of the back and neck massager market, its trends, challenges, and growth prospects.

