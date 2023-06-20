Lambent and William & Mary Executives Discuss Advances in Campus Space Planning, Facilities Management

Chaos to Clarity: Occupancy Analytics for Campus Space Planning – presented by the IFMA Academic Facilities Council

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie Roberts, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Lambent , will be a featured presenter on the topic of campus space planning at a webinar hosted by the IFMA (International Facility Management Association) Academic Facilities Council on June 22. Roberts will be joined by Tim Russell, head of University Space Planning for William & Mary, to discuss how space planning and facilities management professionals can use occupancy analytics to drive better decision-making.



The Lambent Spaces platform is a disruptor in the Occupancy Analytics software market, helping higher ed campuses avoid massive sensor deployments and DIY projects. Russell, who oversees all aspects of space planning at William & Mary, is using Lambent Spaces to leverage the school’s existing Wi-Fi network to understand occupancy patterns in an entirely new way. The software surfaces data anonymously and uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to provide actionable intelligence and insights that can be shared across teams.

For anyone who touches strategic planning, buildings and maintenance, or student experience, this session offers a chance to learn how to:

Solve hot-button space disputes with unbiased data.

Rely on occupancy analytics to reduce maintenance costs.

See Booked vs Actual utilization goals and understand when spaces meet utilization goals.

Report with confidence on space utilization across campus.

Create more flexible, multi-purpose spaces.



Chaos to Clarity: Occupancy Analytics for Campus Space Planning

Thu, Jun 22, 2023, 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT

To register, click here .

About Lambent (formerly Armored Things)

Lambent is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at large sports/entertainment venues, corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Lambent timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641