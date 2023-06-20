Hyundai and Dow Jones’ The Trust Unveil Year-Long Creative Campaign on History of Driving Human-Centric Transformation

“Miles That Define Us” details pivotal moments in Hyundai’s trailblazing pursuit of progress for humanity

/EIN News/ -- CANNES, France, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyundai and The Trust, the award-winning creative content studio responsible for producing branded solutions for advertising partners of The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch, today announced “Miles That Define Us” a custom campaign that brings to life Hyundai's commitment to social responsibility, emphasizing the profound human connection at the heart of its brand. Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer, Leslie Odom Jr., is the host of the campaign and will be a mainstay throughout the series of short documentary-style films and engaging narratives.



By detailing Hyundai’s dedication to investing in mobility services and groundbreaking technology, “Miles That Define Us” aims to inspire consumers and business leaders alike, showcasing how core values can positively impact individuals on a personal level.

The first film will premiere at The Wall Street Journal's Journal House during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 and will showcase the future of mobility. It tells the inspiring stories of real individuals facing modern mobility challenges and demonstrates how Hyundai's intuitive technologies are addressing global problems. From autonomous driving to advanced air mobility, Hyundai's solutions prioritize environmental responsibility and enhance the quality of life for countless individuals.

“We are proud to collaborate with Dow Jones and The Trust on this campaign. It emphasizes the transformative power mobility innovations can make in progressing humanity,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “And by prioritizing humanity and centering our actions on this principle, Hyundai is forging a brighter future for generations to come.”

“‘Miles That Define Us’ is a testament to the indispensable role of trusted news and information in guiding global leaders and decision-makers,” said Josh Stinchcomb, global chief revenue officer, Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. “The subjects explored and people featured in each story are inspirational, passionate, and relatable—a reflection of Hyundai's culture and decision-making."

Accompanying the film is an immersive exhibit at Journal House, which is also available to the public , created by The Trust in collaboration with Active Theory , a creative digital experiences agency recognized for building one-of-a-kind activations for prestigious brands. The exhibit, adapted from the Journal’s award-winning mixed-reality experience The Field, offers a multi-sensory 360° storytelling adventure, showcasing how Hyundai's product innovations are improving lives today and in the future. With poignant voiceovers and meticulously crafted graphics, this experience demonstrates how The Trust is adapting cutting-edge technologies to bring entertaining and informative storytelling concepts to life in virtual reality, making them more accessible to a global audience in the process.

For more information about “Miles That Define Us” and how Hyundai is empowering positive change for future generations, click here .

“Miles That Define Us” is produced by The Trust, a commercial department of Dow Jones. The Wall Street Journal newsroom was not involved in the production of this content.

