Dump Trailer Rental Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 1,532.9 Million, Rising at 3.4% CAGR by 2033 | Fact.MR

US Dump Trailer Rental Market Growing at 3.9% CAGR by 2033. Recycling Construction Material Paving the Way for the Dump Trailer Rental Market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Dump Trailer Rental Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,097.3 million in 2023 to US$ 1,532.9 million in 2033 at a rate of 3.4%.



Dump trailers, also known as dumping trucks, are essential for transporting various materials such as dirt, gravel, demolition waste, and coal. They feature an open-box bed that is hinged at the rear and equipped with hydraulic rams. This design enables the front of the bed to be lifted, allowing the materials to be deposited at the delivery site.

The demand for dump trailers is growing due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, increased mining activities, growth in the agriculture sector, and a surge in construction projects. Renting dump trailers provides end-use industries with operational optimization.

These trailers offer the advantage of temporary usage, eliminating the need for significant capital investment or long-term commitments for machine handling.

By renting dump trailers, industries tailor their transportation capacity to match the specific requirements of each project, ensuring cost-effectiveness and streamlined logistics. As a result, the rental market for dump trailers is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Dump trailer rental services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of the US$ 471.7 million

during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of the The US market for dump trailer rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and had registered a historic CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2022

during the forecast period and had registered a historic CAGR of from 2018 to 2022 By end-use industry, the construction industry is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 186.0 million in coming years

in coming years Medium-duty dump trailers, by capacity are growing at a CAGR of 3.7% and are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,086.8 million in 2033 from US$ 758.2 million in 2023

and are expected to reach a valuation of in 2033 from in 2023 Japan is expected to grow from US$ 75.7 million in 2023 to US$ 93.5 million in 2033, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 32.0 million

“Renting Dump Trailers Revolutionize Material Transportation and Optimizes Operations for End-use Industries” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

To cater to a broader range of customer requirements, rental service providers are diversifying their trailer offerings. They offer trailers of different sizes, load capacities, and specifications to accommodate various types of materials and applications. This diversification allows them to serve a wider customer base and address specific industry needs.

Rental service providers are also entering into strategic partnerships with construction companies, agricultural businesses, or other industry players to expand their customer base. Collaborating with these entities allows them to access a ready customer pool and provide tailored rental solutions for specific projects or industries.

Key Companies Profiled

ACME Rentals

DEALER SPIKE

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC.

The Home Depot Rental

Tri City Equipment Rental

United Rentals

Segmentation of Dump Trailer Rental Industry Research

By Type: Side End Bottom

By Capacity: Light-duty (up to 7,000 lbs) Medium-duty (7,000 - 14,000 lbs) Heavy-duty (14,000 lbs and above)

By End-use Industry: Construction & Infrastructure Landscaping & Gardening Agriculture & Farming Mining & Quarrying Waste Management Transportation & Logistics Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dump trailer rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (side, end, and bottom), capacity (light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty), end-use industry (construction & infrastructure, landscaping & gardening, agriculture & farming, mining & quarrying, waste management, transportation & logistics, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

