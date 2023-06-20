EVs Spark Brand Loyalty Shakeup: 8 out of 10 EV Shoppers Say They’re Open to Purchasing From Another Brand

According to new Edmunds survey data, limited options in EV market drive atypical purchasing decisions among consumers

This open-minded perspective is reinforced by EV sales data2 from Edmunds: In Q1 2023, 63% of all EV sales with a trade-in were of a brand different from the brand of the trade-in. Although this data point is shifting lower quarter over quarter as more mainstream automakers enter the EV arena, Edmunds analysts note there is still a significantly higher percentage of consumers willing to shift brands when compared to the industry at large. In Q1 2023, 51% of all vehicle purchases with a trade-in had a trade-in of the same make.

“Traditionally, automakers count on consumer loyalty to carry their sales rates, but consumer interest in EVs combined with the limited number of options in the market is spurring shoppers to consider taking the wheel of brands they’ve never driven,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights. “EVs are throwing a monkey wrench into the loyalty patterns that automakers have grown accustomed to, and it will be fascinating to watch if the growing number of EV models from mainstream brands will shift consumers back fully toward their loyalty tendencies or if brand allegiances are a thing of the past.”

Brand consideration is one of the themes that Edmunds’ 2023 EV sentiment survey touches on to offer a snapshot of shifting consumer EV preferences and perceptions in the current market. Edmunds’ latest EV market share and average transaction price figures are set forth below, together with key findings from the survey.

By the numbers: EV sales continue to grow despite elevated prices. Edmunds’ latest transaction data reveals that EV market share stands at 6.7% as of May 2023, up from 5.2% through 2022. The average transaction price of an electric vehicle is $65,381 as of May 2023, compared to the overall industry new vehicle ATP of $47,892.

“The fact that younger and more luxury-oriented consumers are considering an EV for their next purchase presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for automakers and dealers to tap into these highly desirable demographics,” said Caldwell. “But there’s also a significant educational gap that the industry will need to collectively bridge to better inform consumers of the realities of the current market, particularly around availability, pricing and range. Shoppers considering making an EV purchase in the near future might be a bit blindsided if they don’t take the time to do their research.”

Edmunds’ comprehensive EV Hub offers consumers an easy place to start. Edmunds experts also offer three major tips to assist consumers considering an EV purchase:

Got range?: Determine how much range you realistically need based on your lifestyle— Edmunds’ EV buying guide has a helpful overview of EV range considerations. If you are able to charge an EV at home or work, you may not need as much range as someone without those options. But if you take frequent road trips along routes with less charging availability, you may seek a higher-range model.

Determine how much range you realistically need based on your lifestyle— has a helpful overview of EV range considerations. If you are able to charge an EV at home or work, you may not need as much range as someone without those options. But if you take frequent road trips along routes with less charging availability, you may seek a higher-range model. Roll the (tax) credits: With the recently updated federal tax credit rules within the Inflation Reduction Act, consumers can take advantage of significant savings toward an EV purchase. Use this tool to find tax credits, incentives and rebates that may apply to your purchase or lease of an electric vehicle at both the federal and state level.

With the recently updated federal tax credit rules within the Inflation Reduction Act, consumers can take advantage of significant savings toward an EV purchase. Use to find tax credits, incentives and rebates that may apply to your purchase or lease of an electric vehicle at both the federal and state level. Watts it cost to charge?: If home charging is a possibility, start from the total kilowatt-hours (amount of electricity) it takes to recharge the electric car's battery and multiply that by the price you pay per kWh for electricity. For example, if your EV’s battery is rated at 50 kWh, and the price of electricity in your home is $0.23 per kWh, it would cost $11.50 to recharge a fully depleted battery. Check out tips for keeping EV charging costs low here .



“More mainstream electric vehicles hitting the market at more digestible price points in the near future will make the decision to ditch fuel for kilowatt-hours a more palatable one for car shoppers,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights. “If you’re ready to dip your toes in the EV market but are hesitant to fully commit to a brand you’ve never purchased from, consider leasing. Not only is it a shorter-term arrangement, but you may also discover you can sidestep the stringent EV tax credit rules via a loophole in the EV lease rules under the Inflation Reduction Act and have the credit apply to a lease deal.”

1 The 2023 EV sentiment survey was conducted by Edmunds among U.S. car shoppers April 22-23, 2023.

2 EV sales data includes only transactions at brick-and-mortar stores and does not include direct-to-consumer transactions. For example, this data set won’t capture a Ford F-150 traded in for a Tesla Model Y, but it will include a Tesla Model Y traded in for a Ford F-150 Lightning.

