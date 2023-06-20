Upwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute

Monahan joins company from Meta to play pivotal role in leading research on business transformation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that Kelly Monahan, Ph.D., has joined Upwork as managing director to launch the new Upwork Research Institute. In this new role, Monahan will expand Upwork’s existing body of research to study how scalable workforce models perform in unpredictable periods, adapt to new technologies like Generative AI, and ultimately how they can transform organizations and drive business growth. Monahan joins Upwork from Meta (Nasdaq: META), where she was a director of future of work research, and she held previous research roles at Accenture and Deloitte.



“It’s an honor to join Upwork and be a part of founding the new Upwork Research Institute,” said Monahan. “The next wave of business transformation is here and our Research Institute is committed to studying the organizational changes and team transformation that leaders must embark on to navigate the here and now while also preparing for the future. Through our data and research, we hope to serve as a consistent source of truth to guide and inform leaders on everything from workforce design to Generative AI adoption and beyond, providing a resource business transformation leaders can leverage throughout their careers.”

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the study of organizational behaviors with her to Upwork, and we are thrilled to have her take on the role of managing director of the Research Institute,” said Melissa Waters, CMO, Upwork. “The macro environment around work is rapidly evolving, especially with the emergence of Generative AI, and the research, insights, technology, and guidance that we produce for Upwork’s clients are essential to help businesses operate effectively amid this changing landscape. Kelly's experience in directing research and advising leaders on workforce innovation will be critical as Upwork and our customers continue to adapt to uncertainty and impactful market forces.”

To stay informed about future announcements and research from the Upwork Research Institute, visit www.upwork.com/research-institute/stay-informed .

