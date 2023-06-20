Rapid7 Releases 2023 Social Good Report, Highlighting Meaningful Progress Across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

Second-annual report includes new commitments to carbon neutrality

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced the release of its 2023 Social Good Report , the company’s annual comprehensive review of its social good initiatives in several key areas including: diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), advancing cybersecurity, purposeful philanthropy, and environmental sustainability.



In 2022, Rapid7 released its inaugural Social Good Report , a first look at the company’s values-focused mindset and investments aimed at creating a secure and resilient future where everyone is empowered to enact positive change. Since then, Rapid7 has focused on building upon these foundational elements, including hiring a Director of DEI to spearhead the cultivation of a healthy and dynamic work environment and provide our employees the education and tools to ensure everyone feels safe, respected and experiences belonging.

“Over the past year, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to creating a secure and resilient future while promoting access and inclusion in cybersecurity,” said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO at Rapid7. “I am proud of the significant strides we’ve made this year across our key ESG areas and look forward to all the great work still to come as we continue on our mission to create a better, safer, and more equitable world.”

Additional highlights from Rapid7’s 2023 Social Good Report include:

Pledged to reduce our carbon footprint by achieving 50% carbon neutrality in 2027 and 100% in 2030.

Launched a new partnership with the University of South Florida, funded by a $1.5 million investment from the Rapid7 Cybersecurity Foundation, to establish the Rapid7 Cyber Threat Intelligence Laboratory.

Completed a comprehensive pay equity survey and found no discrepancies in pay related to race or gender.



At Rapid7, social good is not just an initiative, but rather a fundamental commitment to making the world a better place. As the world continues to rapidly evolve - digitally, environmentally, and socially - the company is more determined than ever to drive purposeful change both within the cybersecurity community and around the globe.

To learn more about Social Good at Rapid7 and to download the company’s 2023 Social Good Report, visit https://www.rapid7.com/about/social-good/ .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Press Contact:

Caitlin O’Connor

Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

Investor Contact:

Sunil Shah

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277



