Fast Simon and Tapcart Empower Merchants to Customize Experience by Sales Channel

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced an integration with mobile app builder Tapcart that lets merchants customize the shopping experience by sales channel. The integration enables optimization on a brand’s mobile app and experimentation by channel to boost customer engagement and retention.



“While brand identity should be maintained across channels, merchants should have the freedom to experiment and differentiate offering and display,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “That’s why we built this powerful integration with Tapcart. Now merchants can curate the shopping experience and offer rewards and exclusive access to products on Tapcart before they roll it out online.”

Fast Simon is the only Tapcart integration that independently supports Tapcart channels and online stores. It lets retailers filter, search and set unique merchandising strategies and out-of-stock policies by sales channel. Fast Simon’s robust analytics include a specific view for Tapcart, allowing merchants to easily compare and optimize results.

“Consumer spending on apps was $129 billion last year,” said Eric Netsch, founder and CEO of Tapcart. “Meticulous merchandising, search and product recommendations are key to making the in-app shopping experience meet customer expectations. Together, Tapcart and Fast Simon deliver this."

Even merchants who aren’t using Fast Simon to power search and discovery on their online stores can use it with Tapcart. At the click of a button, Fast Simon significantly improves the Tapcart channel, without impacting other sales channels. Benefits include:

The most relevant search results. Fast Simon’s AI Search delivers results that best match the shopper’s search as well as trending products they might like.

Dynamic filtering. Fast Simon displays a subset of filter options based on the collection that's currently being viewed. For example, shoe sizes will not appear within the filter options for a jacket collection.

Merchandising collections. When users set up merchandising rules in their Fast Simon dashboard, it automatically updates products within the collection. Through the Tapcart API, these rules are pushed to Shopify and Tapcart, and the updated collection order is automatically displayed within the Tapcart app.



For more information about the Fast Simon and Tapcart integration, visit the Fast Simon website .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento and WooCommerce.

