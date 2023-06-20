Pioneer Consulting Welcomes Bob Munoz to Expand its Marine Engineering Offerings

Munoz brings 30+ years of experience in submarine cable route surveys and marine installation

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, N.J., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces it has hired subsea telecommunications industry veteran Bob Munoz as Director of Marine Services. Munoz will manage marine-based consulting and assistance for various subsea cable projects, as well as the development of a marine engineering team.



Having worked closely with Pioneer for the past two and a half years, and exclusively for the last year, Munoz has already been involved in pivotal subsea systems. These systems include the recently completed NEXT cable on behalf of Southern Cross Cable Network. Munoz currently serves as the Oil & Gas Marine Manager for Petrobras’ Malha Óptica project in Brazil and numerous other ongoing projects.

"Bob is a marine management heavyweight with seasoned and rich experience. His knowledge of submarine cable route surveys and marine installation is built on years of hard work that has transformed the industry," said Gavin Tully, Managing Partner of Pioneer Consulting. "We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our growing core team and look forward to how he'll advance our marine service offerings and expand our collective knowledge."

"It has been a pleasure working with the team at Pioneer Consulting for nearly three years on some truly groundbreaking projects,” said Munoz. "I am delighted to join the company and continue my work alongside this global team of experts. In particular, I hope to pass on my knowledge to younger marine specialists to help strengthen the future of such critical infrastructure."

With over three decades of experience, Munoz brings deep expertise to his role and will be responsible for: desktop studies, route engineering, installation planning, shore-end engineering, marine route survey management and oversight, and shipboard representation management, among other related marine services and organization.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight into the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com or follow the company at @PioneerConsults.

