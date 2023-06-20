MLT Motorsports to Race in Six Hours of the Glen

MLT Motorsports logo MLT Motorsports will race in IMSA's LMP3 class at Watkins Glen.

MLT Motorsports will race the No. 54 LMP3 at the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen with drivers Jason Rabe, Andrew Pinkerton, and Stevan McAleer.

I tested with MLT last month in their Ligier LMP3 car and was thoroughly impressed with their program, staff, and car performance.” — Stevan McAleer