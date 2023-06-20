Equip Names Nikia Bergan as the Company’s First President

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equip, the leading provider of virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment in the U.S., today announced a new addition to its executive team. A respected healthcare executive, Nikia Bergan will serve as the Company’s first-ever President reporting to Co-Founder and CEO Kristina Saffran. Bergan will also serve as an observer on the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Nikia’s extensive healthcare background, along with her experience partnering with startup founders, will be invaluable to Equip as we navigate our next stage of growth,” said Co-Founder and CEO Kristina Saffran. “Her growth-oriented expertise will help us further extend our reach to the hundreds of millions of people who are not served by the current care ecosystem and need access to Equip’s trusted care.”

Based outside Washington, D.C., Nikia joined Get Well in 2018 as its Chief Revenue Officer before becoming its President two years later. Nikia led the commercial and marketing teams responsible for expanding Get Well’s domestic and international footprint and the product development organization. Under her leadership, the company expanded its offerings to launch youth behavioral health programs that use technology and community-based Navigators to connect kids and their families to treatment and resources across various mental health conditions. Before her time at Get Well, Bergan spent nearly two decades at the Advisory Board Company, now part of Optum, where she served as their Senior Vice President of National and Strategic Accounts and worked with the company’s largest and most strategic partners.

“As we’ve seen eating disorder prevalence rise to new heights since the beginning of the pandemic, there is no more critical time – for Equip and the healthcare industry – to scale this treatment model,” said Bergan. “This issue is near and dear to my heart as I’ve seen firsthand how people close to me have experienced the challenges of finding high-quality, easily accessible treatment options for eating disorders. I am so honored to work alongside Equip’s stellar team to make accessible, evidence-backed care a reality for those seeking treatment.”

Bergan’s appointment coincides with a significant growth phase for the Company; since launching in 2019, Equip is now available in all 50 states for patients of all ages and is covered by most major insurance plans.

About Equip

Equip is the leading virtual, evidence-based eating disorder treatment program on a mission to ensure that everyone with an eating disorder can access treatment that works. Created by clinical experts in the field and people with lived experience, Equip builds upon evidence-based treatments to empower individuals to reach lasting recovery. All Equip patients receive a dedicated care team, including a therapist, dietitian, physician, and mentors. The company operates in all 50 states and is partnered with most major health insurance plans. For more information, visit equip.health.

